The parody nation Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan once again made a fool of himself on Twitter after he shared an old video from Bangladesh to claim that Indian police is committing atrocities against the Muslim population in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Indian police’s pogrom against Muslims in UP. pic.twitter.com/BOYKFVKJzB — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 3, 2020

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan shared videos to state that the Muslims in India are being brutally targeted by the law enforcement officials in Uttar Pradesh. However, Twitter is a ruthless place to share lies and distortions. In minutes, users started pointing out that the video shared by the Pakistani Prime Minister is a 7-year old video from Bangladesh.

It’s 7 year old video from Bangladesh Link- https://t.co/ubFXqxaqWP Thodi si bhi sharm hai? — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) January 3, 2020

- Ad - - article resumes -

The video pertains to Bangladesh and it shows action initiated by Bangladeshi police force against the members of Hafzat-e-Islam, an Islamist advocacy group. The video was posted on Youtube on September 10, 2013, while the incident had happened in May that year.

The Bangladesh security forces took this action after protests by radical Islamist groups had turned violent and police were attacked by the protesters. The Islamic fundamentalists were demanding a new anti-blasphemy law and the death penalty for “atheist bloggers”.

Even the UP Police came forward to fact-check the Pakistani PM. They noted that the uniform of the security forces have RAB written on them, which means Rapid Action Bangladesh, and people were speaking Bengali in the video.

This is not from U.P, but from a May,2013 incident in Dhaka,Bangladesh.The RAB(Rapid Action Battalion) written on the vests at 0:21s, 1:27s or the Bengali spoken, or these links would help you be better informed.

1. https://t.co/Rp3kcKHz2K

2.https://t.co/zf7qk9bY7M@UPPViralCheck https://t.co/4krjmD38PK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 3, 2020

Imran Khan has now deleted the tweet after he was pointed out that it is not from India.

Ever since the government of India has abrogated the Article 370, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its separate status, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, is having a hard time reconciling with this new reality. The enactment of CAA has only exacerbated Khan’s neurosis. As a result, concerted attempts are being made by him to share lies, misleading information and old videos to malign the international standing of India.

Khan has been routinely comparing the democratically elected regime of Narendra Modi to dictator Hitler and his fascist Nazi party and thereby trivialising the sufferings of millions of persecuted Jews. Khan aims to fuel anarchy in India through his motivated tweets and video to create a rift between the communities and disrupt the law and order of the nation.

The Uttar Pradesh police have promiscuously acted against the rampaging mob who tried to indulge in vandalism, arson and stone-pelting under the guise of carrying out ‘peaceful protests’ against the legislation of the Citizenship Amendment Act that aims to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s own record of treating its minorities is pretty dismal. There have been several cases of girls belonging to minority communities being abducted and converted to Islam before being forcibly married off to their captors. Recently, angry mob of Muslims in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan surrounded the Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and pelted stones at it. They shouted slogans saying they will not let a single Sikh live in Nankana Sahib.