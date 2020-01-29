Amidst the recent formulated ‘protests’ over CAA, NRC and NPR tension brewing in the country, Rahul Gandhi is back to provide his fans with some comic relief, bringing laughter and joy into the long series of incessant lies and baseless accusations, most of which, interestingly, also come from himself.

The senior Congress leader was in Jaipur, Rajasthan on January 28 to launch a ‘serious’ campaign to tap so-called ‘youth anger’ against the central government in wake of CAA and NRC and the so-called highhandedness in dealing with student protests in university campuses particularly in JNU, Jamia Milia Islamia and AMU.

Addressing the youth of the country at the ‘Akrosh Rally’ in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the prince of goof-ups, merely 2.04 minutes into his power-packed speech, said: “Hindustan ka yuva berojgaari ke sapne dekhta hai” roughly translated as “The youth of the country dreams of unemployment”, while inadvertently also admitting that the Modi government is breaking the dreams of the youth.

- Ad - - article resumes -

People are left to wonder here whether he actually intended to speak against the Modi government or in their favour?

Rahul Gandhi, in the beginning of his speech, with all conviction, asserted: “Hindustan ya yuva sirf Hindustan nahin desh badal sakta hai” (India’s youth can not only change India but also the country). Here, ‘India’ and the ‘country’ would have technically meant the same thing.

Though the Congress leader quickly corrected himself at this point by replacing ‘desh’ (country) with ‘duniya’ (world), which actually made some sense, he did not think it important to rectify his “Hindustan ka yuva berojgaari ke sapne dekhta hain” gaffe.

The list of gaffes committed by Rahul Gandhi is endless. Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand, last December, the Gandhi scion conjured up a new mathematical numeral-‘Dhai Hazaar Panch Sau’ ( Rs 2500 500). It is interesting to note that initially he had said the correct figure, two thousand five hundred, but being himself, he invented the new number just a moment later.

Read: Rahul Gandhi: Mad(e) in India

This is not the first time that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has regaled his audience and listeners with his unintended humour. Last year, Rahul Gandhi invented another numeral-“pichatees” while slamming the BJP government for the rising unemployment figures.

The list of Rahul Gandhi’s problems with numbers is endless. During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaigns, the then Congress president had given different numbers about their promised NYAY scheme at different rallies. Although the proposal had promised ₹72,000 per year, Rahul Gandhi had promised ₹72,000 per month in one place, while had promised a whopping ₹72,000 crore per year in another place.

Rahul’s goof-ups are legendary. From “this morning when I got up in the night” to his scientific fantasies of Alu Sona machine, the Congress prince is a constant source of entertainment and laughter for the public.