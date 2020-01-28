Rajasthan: Colleges arrange for buses of students, cancel classes to help NSUI in arranging ‘crowd’ for Rahul Gandhi’s rally

Rajasthan government seems to have gone full throttle ahead of ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s relaunch as party leadership. Government colleges in Rajasthan have issued notices to students informing them that their classes are cancelled for today as they are required to be present at Rahul Gandhi’s rally.

In fact, the university has also arranged for transportation of students to the rally venue. The rally is organised by NSUI, the students’ arm of Congress.

Ex-Congress President who is readying himself for yet another launch as party leadership, will be addressing ‘Yuva Akrosh Rally’ at Albert Hall in Jaipur. While Congress-led Rajasthan government has not officially issued any circular through education department, the principals of colleges have reportedly asked students to be present at the rally by Wayanad MP. In a bid to pump up Rahul Gandhi’s image as ‘youth leader’, young students will be brought by college administration to the rally. As per reports, the crowd will be brought in from colleges of neighbouring districts like Sikar, Ajmer and Tonk as well to fill up the space.

As per reports, this rally will be used as a platform to relaunch Rahul Gandhi for the third time as face of Congress leadership. There have been reports that temple tours and other such things are planned for an image makeover of the fifth generation dynast of the Nehru-Gandhi family.