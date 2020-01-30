Thursday, January 30, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Sharjeel Imam’s hands should be cut off and put on chicken’s neck corridor. Amit Shah should finish insects like Sharjeel’, Shiv Sena says in...
News ReportsPolitics

‘Sharjeel Imam’s hands should be cut off and put on chicken’s neck corridor. Amit Shah should finish insects like Sharjeel’, Shiv Sena says in its mouthpiece

Sena said statements made by Sharjeel Imam had caused great damage to peaceful anti-CAA protests going across the country

OpIndia Staff
Shiv sena
Engagements30

Amidst sustained protests in the Country against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that attempts were being made to create a civil-war like situation in the country in an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana.

The Shiv Sena alleged that India’s social and religious unity has ended. “Attempts are being made to escalate the dispute between Hindus and Muslims. Attempts are also being made to create anarchy and a civil war-like situation that exists in Iraq and Afghanistan,” the Shiv Sena, which leads the coalition government in Maharashtra along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party, said in the editorial.

The editorial also tore into JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been arrested by the Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad for making an inflammatory speech at the Aligarh Muslim University. Sharjeel had called for cutting off Assam from the rest of India amid protests against the CAA and NRC, and a video of his speech had gone viral. A case of sedition has been filed against the JNU student over his inflammatory speech.

- Ad - - article resumes -

In strong words, the Shiv Sena editorial said: “Sharjeel Imam wanted to take over chicken’s neck and divide India. His hands should be cut and kept on display at the chicken’s neck highway. Home minister Amit Shah should immediately finish insects like Sharjeel. But he (Amit Shah) should also stay away from indulging in politics in Sharjeel’s name.”

Sharjeel could be heard saying in the viral video: “If we all come together, then we can separate the Northeast from India. If we cannot do it permanently, then at least for one to two months, we can do this. It is our responsibility to cut Assam from India. When this happens, only then the government will listen to us.”

The party called on the government to ensure no other Sharjeel emerges in the country. Sena said statements made by Sharjeel Imam had caused great damage to peaceful anti-CAA protests going across the country. “There have been protests all over the country against the new citizenship law, but no one has made any anti-national statements in this entire movement,” the editorial on Saamana said

“Urban Naxalism is already here. One Sharjeel is has been arrested but the responsibility lies on the government’s shoulders that no other Sharjeel should emerge. Sharjeel’s statement has given an issue to the BJP for free in the Delhi Assembly polls. His statement is ‘anti-national’ and ‘separatist’,” it added.

Sharjeel Imam, who masterminded the Shaheen Bagh road blockade to protest against the CAA, was arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar after multiple FIRs were filed against him for his seditious speech. Addressing a gathering at Aligarh, Imam had urged Muslims to come together and cut off the Siliguri Corridor aka the chicken’s neck, which connects the seven northeastern states to the rest of India. He had also earlier made provocative speeches where he had asked Muslims to come out and block roads of India and bring it to a standstill so as to get international media attention. Imam is a columnist at The Wire.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Watch: Crowd chants ‘Modi, Modi’ as musician Vishal Dadlani campaigns for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Vishal Dadlani was caught in an embarrassing situation when crowd chanted 'Modi, Modi' as he campaigned for Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi elections.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

'Mentally unstable' Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

‘Mentally unstable’ Kunal Kamra abuses and heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow: Here is what actually happened

Nupur J Sharma -
‘Rambhakt’ Gopal shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

‘Rambhakt’ Gulshan shooting in Jamia: A well hatched conspiracy? Here are some questions that need answers

Editorial Desk -
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress' lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri exposes how Kunal Kamra binned an interview because his and Congress’ lies on Rohith Vemula got exposed

OpIndia Staff -
The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for gun-wielding Gopal in Jamia

The Left, liberals and opposition political parties must take responsibility for Gulshan who started shooting in Jamia

K Bhattacharjee -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

Propagandist Kunal Kamra heckles Arnab Goswami on a flight, here is how he can be banned from flying

OpIndia Staff -

Please come fast or my wife will die: Man pleads, but Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ don’t let an ambulance pass

OpIndia Staff -

“Always be prepared”: Manforce Condoms takes a dig on Kunal Kamra heckling Arnab Goswami, gives tips on how to ‘protect oneself’

OpIndia Staff -
A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

A lawyer and writer heckled at Shaheen Bagh while Rahul Kanwal walked off deliberately: Here is what really happened

OpIndia Staff -
Kamra heckles Goswami again on return flight from Lucknow, GoAir bans him until further notice

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra tries to heckle Arnab Goswami again on return GoAir flight, later gets banned from that airline too

OpIndia Staff -

IndiGo bans Kunal Kamra for unruly behaviour, Union Minister asks other airlines to extend the ban on the bully

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

207,412FansLike
226,983FollowersFollow
167,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com