Tuesday, February 11, 2020
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics

4 AMU students to lose Rs 1 lakh each in surety bonds due to involvement in anti-CAA violence: Reports

Under section 107 of CrPC, the surety bonds were signed by four students and two former students assuring that they will maintain peace.

OpIndia Staff
AMU students may lose Rs 1 lakh each in surety bonds for involvement in anti-CAA violence
Aligarh Muslim University(Source: Deccanherald)
The Aligarh District Administration is planning to seize surety bonds worth rupees 1 lac each from four students of Aligarh Muslim University. The surety bonds were signed by the students assuring peace on the campus prior to 15 December’s violence.

As per a report in Swarajya Magazine, Additional city magistrate(ACM), Ranjit Singh, said on Sunday that under section 107 of CrPC, the surety bonds were signed by four students and two former students assuring that they will maintain peace.

ACM Singh named the students as Huzaifa Amir, the former secretary of the students union, former Vice-President of students union Hamza Sufiyan, research scholar Salman Imtiaz, the former President of Students Union and Moinuddin, a student of post-graduation.

Salman Imtiaz, the research scholar confirmed that the bond was signed by him along with other students on August 1 after a ruckus was created at the Vice-Chancellor’s office over a decision of the administration to take disciplinary action against three students in separate incidents.

Despite signing the surety bonds, the four students were allegedly found involved in the violence occurred on December 15. The district administration also identified 44 persons from AMU and is serving them notices for disrupting peace in the city.

ACM Ranjeet Singh said that the university administration has been asked to provide their addresses but no response has been received despite sending a reminder to them.

As per the Swarajya report, AMU’s proctor Wasim Ali denied the allegations claiming a lack of evidence of their involvement in violence. He said, “On the basis of just names, we cannot confirm that these are the same persons identified by the administration”.

The AMU proctor said that the campus is coming back to normalcy. He said, “Classes are now being attended by students and pending exams have also been conducted by faculties”.

Recently, a former AMUSU president and student leader Faizul Hasan was booked for hate speech. Speaking to a group of people, Hasan was seen inciting Muslims for violence, claiming that ‘Muslims can destroy anything’.

The Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh had emerged as one of the epi-centres of the anti-CAA agitations being perpetrated in the name of ‘peaceful protests’. The students and Muslim mob associated with the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had unleashed violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The ‘students’ of AMU had clashed with UP Police on December 15.

