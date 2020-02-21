Friday, February 21, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith shares Lollywood poster featuring herself and Bushra Bibi where latter is shown doing 'black magic'
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media

Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith shares Lollywood poster featuring herself and Bushra Bibi where latter is shown doing ‘black magic’

Jemima Goldsmith, however, later deleted her tweet. Jemima and Khan got married in 1995 and were together for nine years before parting ways in 2004. It is notable here that supernatural claims and rumours about Bushra Bibi are quite common in Pakistan.

OpIndia Staff
Poster of Lollywood film shared by Jemima Goldsmith featuring herself and Bushra Bibi
Engagements387

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to share a poster wherein his current wife Bushra Bibi seen doing black magic as he sits in the Prime Minister’s office.

Jemima Khan’s tweet mocking Bushra Bibi

In the tweet posted on 17th February 2020, one can see the Lollywood (what film industry in Lahore, Pakistan is fondly called) film poster featuring Jemima Goldsmith herself along with Bushra Bibi who is shown looking into a crystal ball and perhaps doing black magic. The caption on it reportedly reads “What kind of magic did you do?” In subsequent tweets, which were later deleted, Goldsmith corrected that it was magic spell and not black magic and that she found the poster amusing.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: Will Imran go to UN again and complain about Islamophobia after these memes about his wife having pet jinns?

It is notable here that supernatural claims and rumours about Bushra Bibi are quite common in Pakistan. Bushra Bibi is known as ‘Pinky Peerni’, a living saint-woman with special powers. Her family from the Wattoo clan in Pakistan’s Pakpattan are the worshippers of the ‘Baba Farid’ shrine n Pakpattan.

In a recent article in Vanity Fair, a senior Pakistani media person was quoted as saying that Imran Khan had consulted Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance to become PM and he used to give her two vats full of cooked meat as fees. The meat was for Bushra Bibi’s two jinns, the article had stated.

The article had also mentioned that Bushra Bibi, married and a mother of five children, had dreamed years ago that Imran Khan will one day become the PM of Pakistan if he marries the ‘right woman’. She had reportedly tried to get Khan married to her sister and her daughter before finally deciding that she herself was the ‘right woman’.

Jemima Goldsmith, however, later deleted her tweet. Jemima and Khan got married in 1995 and were together for nine years before parting ways in 2004.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:jemima khan, jemima goldsmith, bushra bibi jinn, bushra bibi black magic, imran khan black magic

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Waris Pathan incites Muslims for violence, says 15 crore Muslims can easily dominate over 100 crore Hindus

15 crore Muslims can dominate over 100 crore Hindus, we will snatch away our ‘Azadi’: Waris Pathan in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Godrej, a deeply problematic association with anti-Hindu, anti-India elements and the silencing of a Dharmic LGBTQIA+ activist

Nupur J Sharma -
Meet Shweta Sanger, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

Meet Shweta Sengar, the fake news peddler-in-chief and propagandist at the Times Group owned India Times

OpIndia Staff -
Sadhguru

AltNews co-founder displays her ignorance, maligns JV Sadhguru even though two out of his three claims about breastmilk are scientifically proven

OpIndia Staff -
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi citizenship 20022020

‘File is on Amit Shah’s table and soon they will lose citizenship’: Subramanian Swamy says Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will lose Indian citizenship

OpIndia Staff -

‘Did your mother feed these b*tches while menstruating’: Devdutt Pattanaik suffers another meltdown on Twitter, hurls filth

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Congress workers distribute beef curry outside police station in Kozhikode

OpIndia Staff -

13 people including 11 Navy personnel arrested on espionage charges who had passed information to Pakistan after being honey-trapped

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: Leftist who heckled a journalist and asked him to sing Vande Mataram chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ in Asaduddin Owaisi’s rally

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh

Muslims held in detention centres will be deprived of their right to procreate, increase population: Actor Sushant Singh’s rant against CAA-NRC

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,374FansLike
235,676FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com