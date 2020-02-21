Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith took to Twitter to share a poster wherein his current wife Bushra Bibi seen doing black magic as he sits in the Prime Minister’s office.

In the tweet posted on 17th February 2020, one can see the Lollywood (what film industry in Lahore, Pakistan is fondly called) film poster featuring Jemima Goldsmith herself along with Bushra Bibi who is shown looking into a crystal ball and perhaps doing black magic. The caption on it reportedly reads “What kind of magic did you do?” In subsequent tweets, which were later deleted, Goldsmith corrected that it was magic spell and not black magic and that she found the poster amusing.

It is notable here that supernatural claims and rumours about Bushra Bibi are quite common in Pakistan. Bushra Bibi is known as ‘Pinky Peerni’, a living saint-woman with special powers. Her family from the Wattoo clan in Pakistan’s Pakpattan are the worshippers of the ‘Baba Farid’ shrine n Pakpattan.

In a recent article in Vanity Fair, a senior Pakistani media person was quoted as saying that Imran Khan had consulted Bushra Bibi for spiritual guidance to become PM and he used to give her two vats full of cooked meat as fees. The meat was for Bushra Bibi’s two jinns, the article had stated.

The article had also mentioned that Bushra Bibi, married and a mother of five children, had dreamed years ago that Imran Khan will one day become the PM of Pakistan if he marries the ‘right woman’. She had reportedly tried to get Khan married to her sister and her daughter before finally deciding that she herself was the ‘right woman’.

Jemima Goldsmith, however, later deleted her tweet. Jemima and Khan got married in 1995 and were together for nine years before parting ways in 2004.