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Muslim mob goes on a rampage in Bhopal, raises ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans and pelt stones after a Muslim man was beaten on suspicion of Love Jihad

In the videos, Islamists can be seen openly provoking religious sentiments and threatening the police with dire consequences if they fail to take action against those perceived by the Islamists as threatening Islam.

OpIndia Staff
A violent Muslim mob in Bhopal raised slogans of Sar Tan se Juda.
Muslim Mob came out on the streets in Bhopal (Images via X)

A serious law and order situation emerged in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, late at night on 12th May after a Muslim mob of hundreds came out on the streets to protest, raising slogans of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ (beheading calls), Allahu Akbar, and pelting stones. The mob came out after a Muslim man was caught with a Hindu woman in a hotel by Hindu activists.

An FIR was lodged by the police in connection with the incident, and three accused were arrested. Ayush Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhopal zone 1, said that the police are conducting searches to nab the remaining accused. “We are also analysing video footage to identify more people. We are also holding dialogue with the city Qazi and other leaders of the community,” DCP told the Hindu.

The Muslim mob turned violent and vandalised the vehicles parked on the streets, including police vehicles. The police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the mob. Subsequently, the police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS (Section 144 CrPC) to prohibit public gatherings in Peer Gate, Shahjahanabad, and the surrounding areas. Police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain peace.

Viral videos show Islamists threatening with dire consequences

Several videos emerged on social media after the violent demonstration and the resultant police action. In the videos, Islamists can be seen openly provoking religious sentiments and threatening the police with dire consequences if they fail to take action against those perceived by the Islamists as threatening Islam.

An Islamist threatened to catch and beat Hindu women in the streets

In a video, an enraged Islamist threatened that Muslims are capable of picking Hindu women and thrashing them on the streets, but they choose to abide by the Constitution. He accused the police of allowing the people who beat up the Muslim man to take the law into their own hands. He vowed to kill the people if a satisfactory action is not taken against them by the police.A

Muslim man found in a hotel room with a Hindu woman

The Muslim mob was outraged over a recent incident where some members of a Hindu organisation allegedly beat a Muslim man after he was found in a hotel room with a Hindu woman in the Gautam Nagar area of Bhopal. The incident happened on 9th May, when some Bajrang Dal activists received an input about a Muslim man and a Hindu woman meeting at the Pride Hotel.

A group of Bajrang Dal members arrived at the hotel and entered the room where the couple was staying. They reportedly dragged the Muslim man named Arif Khan out of the room and stripped him half-naked. They smeared his face with ink and cow dung and paraded him through the street.

Arif Khan was found at the hotel by Bajrang Dal members (Images via X)

The Govindpura police registered a case in connection with the incident against 7 accused, of whom 2 have been arrested. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the accused have been booked under stringent provisions. He urged people to abstain from spreading rumours and posting or sharing provocative content on social media. He said that strict action will be taken against those found disturbing the peace of the area.

Notably, several Hindu organisations have grown vigilant with the recent rise in the cases of Love Jihad, where several Hindu women were found trapped and exploited by Muslim men, who lied to them about their real identities. In several cases, Hindu women were saved due to the alertness of members of Hindu organisations.

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OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

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