Sunday, February 23, 2020
Home News Reports Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan's uncle shot dead by unidentified men in Gorakhpur, police say case of property dispute
CrimeNews Reports

Controversial doctor Kafeel Khan’s uncle shot dead by unidentified men in Gorakhpur, police say case of property dispute

A case has been registered at Rajghat police station against two people, Imamuddin and Anil Sonkar, following a written complaint by the family.

OpIndia Staff
Gorakhpur: Maternal uncle of Kafeel Khan shot dead over property dispute
Dr Kafeel Khan (Photo Courtesy: The Economic Times)
Engagements38

55-year-old Nusrullah Ahmad Warsi, the maternal uncle of the controversial doctor Kafeel Khan, was shot dead by some unidentified men at his house in Gorakhpur on Saturday at around 11 pm. Warsi was returning home from his neighbour’s house when he was shot in the head at a point-blank range.

A case has been registered at Rajghat police station against two people, Imamuddin and Anil Sonkar, following a written complaint by the family.

The cops suspect the murder to be a case of a property dispute since Warsi owned many plots of land and was fighting cases of illegal possession. The body of the deceased has now been sent for post-mortem. CCTV footage is being analysed by the police to identify the murders.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Senior SP (Gorakhpur) Sunil Gupta said, “Prima facie, property dispute seems to be the reason behind the murder. Following a complaint by family members, we have formed three teams to arrest the culprits. Soon, the case will be worked out.”

Read- After OpIndia report, DNA updates misleading story on Dr Kafeel Khan

Earlier, Khan’s brother, Kashif Jameel, was shot by miscreants over a property dispute in 2018. Interestingly, the three shots which were fired at Kashif Jameel, the bullets had just scraped through, and instead of reporting to police, Jameel had reached out to media while his brother tweeted a video regarding it.

Dr. Kafeel Khan came under the scanner after 60 children died in 2017 at BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur. He spent 7 months in jail before being released. In December 2019, he made provocative remarks at Aligarh Muslim University during the Anti-CAA protests, after which he was arrested again. He was granted bail but was booked again under the National Security Act (NSA).

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Poetic justice? Sharjeel Imam passes through the very Chicken’s Neck he wanted to cut off, lodged in an Assam jail

OpIndia Staff -
Sharjeel Imam handed over to Assam Police, brought to Guwahati
Imam was handed over to the Assam police on Wednesday by Delhi's Patiala House Court.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Gujarat gears up for Namaste Trump event on February 24th

Namaste Trump: India prepping up for US President Donald Trump’s maiden trip next week

OpIndia Staff -

Ex Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria had asked Mahesh Bhatt to inform Gulshan Kumar about assassination plot before the murder

OpIndia Staff -
GSI gold clarification

Geological Survey of India issues clarification on Sonbhadra gold discovery, says estimated reserve is 160 kg, not 3350 tonnes as reported by media

OpIndia Staff -

Bollywood lyricist Hussain Haidry incites violence, urges people to ‘show courage’ and beat up ‘upper caste’ Hindus with ‘chappal’

OpIndia Staff -
Shaheen Bagh

Shaheen Bagh Islamists put seven conditions to SC-appointed interlocutors to end their illegal occupation of public road: Here is what they are

OpIndia Staff -

Is Quaden Bayles, the kid in the viral video who got bullied in school, actually an 18-year-old actor? Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -

Speaking of gold, here is when superstitious UPA sarkar went digging, guided by a Godman’s dream

Abhishek Banerjee -
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar demands stopping of further episodes of Sambhaji series claiming it has a potential of causing social discord

Shiv Sena leader demands ban on Sambhaji inspired TV series as Aurangzeb’s atrocities may ‘increase communal tension’

OpIndia Staff -
No plans of any gold amnesty scheme, clarifies government

Uttar Pradesh: 3350 tonnes gold deposit- 5 times India’s current gold reserves, found in Sonbhadra, state govt to begin auction process soon

OpIndia Staff -
fake news Hindu names

Fact Check: Left-liberals malign Hindus by sharing 13 imaginary Hindu names for those arrested in espionage case

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,486FansLike
236,427FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com