Gorakhpur: Maternal uncle of Kafeel Khan shot dead over property dispute

55-year-old Nusrullah Ahmad Warsi, the maternal uncle of the controversial doctor Kafeel Khan, was shot dead by some unidentified men at his house in Gorakhpur on Saturday at around 11 pm. Warsi was returning home from his neighbour’s house when he was shot in the head at a point-blank range.

A case has been registered at Rajghat police station against two people, Imamuddin and Anil Sonkar, following a written complaint by the family.

The cops suspect the murder to be a case of a property dispute since Warsi owned many plots of land and was fighting cases of illegal possession. The body of the deceased has now been sent for post-mortem. CCTV footage is being analysed by the police to identify the murders.

Senior SP (Gorakhpur) Sunil Gupta said, “Prima facie, property dispute seems to be the reason behind the murder. Following a complaint by family members, we have formed three teams to arrest the culprits. Soon, the case will be worked out.”

Earlier, Khan’s brother, Kashif Jameel, was shot by miscreants over a property dispute in 2018. Interestingly, the three shots which were fired at Kashif Jameel, the bullets had just scraped through, and instead of reporting to police, Jameel had reached out to media while his brother tweeted a video regarding it.

Dr. Kafeel Khan came under the scanner after 60 children died in 2017 at BRD Hospital in Gorakhpur. He spent 7 months in jail before being released. In December 2019, he made provocative remarks at Aligarh Muslim University during the Anti-CAA protests, after which he was arrested again. He was granted bail but was booked again under the National Security Act (NSA).