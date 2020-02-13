West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been spitting venom against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed NRC. She has also been vocal against the National Population Register (NPR).

#Breaking | West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial makes a sensational charge, says ‘banks, post offices collecting CAA, NRC, NPR data’. Details by TIMES NOW’s Sreyashi. pic.twitter.com/VjWIieSJDZ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 13, 2020

Speaking at an event, the West Bengal CM stated that the central government is using organisations like banks, and post offices to ‘collect data for the NPR and NRC’. While addressing an administrative meeting in Kolkata, she was heard saying that banks and post offices are being used by the central government to collect data to they can “manipulate” the CAA, NRC and NPR.

Without naming or mentioning when and where she thinks such exercises happened, Mamata further said that such data collections by banks and post offices must stop immediately. She also claimed that the state government will not allow this.

They will ask you what do you do? What does your son do? Where do you live, where does your daughter study? Do not give them any information”, she was heard saying.

“The banks and post offices are doing this without taking the name of BJP…they are visiting houses to conduct the survey. They cannot do this without the state government’s permission. Do not give any information to anyone. We will not allow this, we will strongly handle this”, said Mamata.

Mamata Banerjee has been known for her outbursts. She had also faced wide criticism over her double standards on Assam NRC. She had claimed if Assam NRC was implemented, there will be “civil war and bloodbath” after the final draft of the Assam NRC was published. She has launched a massive protest against the CAA, clubbing it with the NRC, that has not even been drafted yet. The fact that CAA does not even concern existing Indian citizens does not deter the Bengal CM from protesting against it either.

Mamata in West Bengal and Pinarayi Vijayan in Kerala have ordered to halt all activities in preparation of the updation of the NPR. They both had cited their aspersions over the data being the ground for a nationwide NRC. They have been spreading fear among Indians that the NRC and NPR data will be used against them, wherein, actually, they fear these exercises will lead to the identification and expulsion of illegal immigrants they see as their vote banks.