Rajasthan Mahila Congress Secretary mocks Naga Sadhus while taking a dig at the Citizenship law and she is not a first time offender

It is surprising how the Rajasthan Mahila Congress Secretary, Reena Mimrot, cannot control her impulses and time and again takes to the microblogging site to display her cheap mindset.

Like many other members of her party, today she too took to Twitter to criticise the new Citizenship Law but while doing so she once again revealed her mediocre mentality by needlessly dragging the Naga Sadhus into her bizarre rant.

Tagging BJP’s Amit Malviya in her scornful Tweet, Mimrot wrote that even Naga Sadhus are against CAA. Mocking the elusive Naga Sadhus who don’t wear clothes, Mimrot said: “Bole humare paas Kagaz nahi hein, jo hain wahi dikhayenge, chalega kya?” roughly translated as (they said they do not have paper, they will instead show what they have, will that be ok?)

It is appalling that the Congress leader has stooped to this level that in order to criticise the government and its newly implemented law, she did not even think once before mocking the Naga Sadhus who are an integral part of the age-old Hindu ethos and culture.

Reena Mimrot identifies herself in her Twitter bio as State General Secretary of Rajasthan Mahila Congress.

The history of Naga Sadhs is very old, the traces of legacy are found in Mohenjo-Daro coins and images where Naga Sadhus are shown worshipping Bhagwan Shiva in Pashupati form. The Naga Sadhus are the ultimate form of a detached Sadhu. The principle of a Sadhu is quite clear: they practice detachment. A Naga Sadhu goes one step further and is not even attached to his clothes. It is widely believed that the strongest commitment makes a Naga. The process to achieve Naga position is very difficult and the exercises are so hard that it is said that it cannot be compared to the most strenuous preparation of any army around the world.

Sadly the Congress leader is ignorant of the fact that these Sadhus, whom she shamelessly pokes fun at, take penance to an impossible level, unimaginable for common people even if they take hundreds of birth in human form. Jeering such sages just goes on to prove what a rotten mindset the Congress leader has.

But, somehow this does not surprise anyone, knowing that the Rajasthan Mahila Congress Secretary has previously also exhibited similar diseased mentality. Last year in September Mimrot was caught spreading fake news to malign US President Donald Trump. She took to Twitter to share an obscene image of Donald Trump’s lookalike groping a woman claiming that he is the US President.

Displaying her cheap mindset, the Congress loyalist took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which is headquartered in Nagpur, by saying that the person in the images ‘flaunting his culture’ is the ‘father’ of the blind ‘bhakts’.

Prior to this too, the Congress leader has exhibited her shallow mentality. In line with her party tradition, Reena Mimrot had earlier too taken to Twitter to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing playful pictures with his “special friend” who visited him in his office on July 24, 2019. Read: President of Delhi Mahila Congress resigns, says Rahul Gandhi is ‘mentally unfit to lead Congress’ Mimrot had tweeted, “Modji samay par ghar jaate to aaj doosare ke bachche nahin khilaane padate.” This roughly translates as “Had Modiji settled down on time in life, he would not have to play with other’s kids.” However, by making such a personal attack on the Prime Minister of India, Reena had just given the Twitter users a sneak peek into her rotten brains.