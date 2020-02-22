On Friday, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced that Governors and Chief Ministers of all States will be invited to participate in the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reports ANI.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj, speaking to the media, also stated that the Government will not be pressurized for any funds for the construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya.

“No grants from the government will be taken, the temple will be built from the contributions of the public. The government already has many problems to solve, we cannot burden them with more,” said Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj in Gwalior.

Nritya Gopal Das Maharaj further said that the trust has already invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. “All other Governors and Chief Ministers, who have an interest in religion, will be invited to participate in the construction of a grand temple. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will also be invited,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had met PM Modi at his residence. The members had visited to officially invite PM Modi to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir. It is likely that PM Modi will be present on the day of Bhoomi Poojan of the Ram temple at the Ayodhya.r

Gopal Das Maharaj had led the delegation which met PM Modi. VHP leader Champat Rai, K Parasaran and Swami Govind Giriji Maharaj were also part of the delegation which met the PM on February 20.

The date of the ceremony will be decided by the trustees in the next meeting of the trust in Ayodhya on March 3 or 4. The expected date for the foundation stone laying ceremony will be either on the auspicious day of Ram Navami on April 2 or Akshaya Tritiya on April 26.