Home Minister Amit Shah gave an interview to journalist Navika Kumar at the Times Now Summit. During the interview, the former BJP President touched upon a variety of issues and made his positions clear on several contentious issues. Amit Shah reiterated that there was nothing anti-Muslim about the Citizenship Amendment Act and reminded the country again that numerous Congress governments and politicians since independence have advocated for the exact same provisions in the CAA.

Most significantly, the Home Minister threw his weight behind the actions of the Delhi Police at the height of the anti-CAA riots. Defending the actions of the Police at the Jamia Milia University, he said that the Delhi Police did nothing wrong and said that the response of the Police was adequate given prevailing circumstances.

On the arrest of Sharjeel Imam, the Home Minister said that people should not make extremist statements and that it is dangerous for the country. He said, “As far as Sharjeel Imam is concerned, unhoney Assam band karne ki baat kadhi thi, humne abhi unko band kar kar jail me rakha hai (He had spoken of bringing Assam to a halt, so we have locked him up in jail).”

No decision has been made on the NRC yet. However, he did say that it was in the party manifesto.

Amit Shah also said that no decision has been made on the NRC yet. However, he did say that it was in the party manifesto. The Home Minister also said that the BJP does not need a ‘certificate of secularism’ from anyone.