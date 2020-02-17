Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Home Social Media On the day Arvind Kejriwal swears in as CM, AAP spokesperson engages in a sexist and misogynist tirade against PM Modi
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

On the day Arvind Kejriwal swears in as CM, AAP spokesperson engages in a sexist and misogynist tirade against PM Modi

It is shocking to see the level of political discourse by Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders when they claim they believe in women empowerment and respect women.

OpIndia Staff
Sudhir Yadav AAP spokesperson tweeted derogatory and sexist tweet against PM Modi
Engagements616

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swore in as the Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday, 16th February, 2020. One of his pre-poll promises was safety of women. However, the day he took oath, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and social media head of Haryana, Sudhir Yadav took to Twitter to engage in an sexist and misogynist attack on Prime Minister Modi.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to India later this month, Yadav, taking a dig at PM Modi’s wife, tweeted that if Trump were to ask to meet ‘Bhabhiji’, who would PM Modi introduce him to.

Prime Minister Modi was married as a minor and it was a child marriage for both. However, they both decided to stay devoted but charted their own paths. Following the question, many other AAP supporters replied with even more derogatory remarks about other women including union cabinet minister Smriti Irani.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Anil Dusad is followed by Congress leader Dr Udit Raj.

Shockingly, the derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani are by Twitter accounts which claim to be women themselves.

One ‘Arif’ suggested that PM Modi could introduce ‘Savita Bhabhi’ as his wife to US President Donald Trump. To that, Yadav responded with a laughing emoji with a comment ‘oops don’t hit below the belt’. ‘Savita Bhabhi’ is a reference to pornographic cartoon character.

Read: Congress workers and supporters unleash sexist attack against Smriti Irani over picture with Hukumdev Narayan Yadav

What is even more shocking is that AAP leader’s obnoxious tweet is not even original. It was first tweeted by State General Secretary Rajasthan Mahila Congress, Reena Mimrot.

It is shocking to see the level of political discourse by Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders when they claim they believe in women empowerment and respect women. Despite being called out for their derogatory remarks, neither Yadav nor Mimrot have apologised for their despicable tweets and nor have they deleted it.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:PM Modi wife, narendra modi wife, narendra modi wife name

Big Story

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey
An India Today report quoting government sources has mentioned that the British MP's claims of 'being treated like a criminal' were totally false. She was treated with respect as would have been accorded to any member of parliament.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Khatija Rahman

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija Rahman says burqa empowers her after Taslima Nasreen finds it depressing and suffocating

OpIndia Staff -
While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

While leaders fight over Kejriwal, Congress may be working as per a well-crafted strategy to form govt in 2024: Here is how

Nupur J Sharma -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu-based NGO Ikkjut Jammu has claimed that the Abdullahs and Ghulam Nab Azad had conspired to convert Jammu into a Muslim-majority region like Kashmir

Land Jihad: NGO says Abdullahs, Ghulam Nabi Azad and PDP helped in Islamisation of Jammu region with encroachments, state-sponsored settlements

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -

Anti-BJP ecosystem including journalists spread edited CCTV footage to claim police attacked students in Jamia library

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Jamia ‘student’ with ‘stone’ in his hand hiding in library is not the one who was shot at by Jamia shooter

OpIndia Staff -
India cancels Labour MP's e-visa, denies entry

India denies entry to UK Labour MP who had criticized India’s decision to abrogate Article 370, cancels her Visa

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,074FansLike
234,524FollowersFollow
178,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com