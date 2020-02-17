Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal swore in as the Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday, 16th February, 2020. One of his pre-poll promises was safety of women. However, the day he took oath, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and social media head of Haryana, Sudhir Yadav took to Twitter to engage in an sexist and misogynist attack on Prime Minister Modi.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to India later this month, Yadav, taking a dig at PM Modi’s wife, tweeted that if Trump were to ask to meet ‘Bhabhiji’, who would PM Modi introduce him to.

अगर ट्रम्प अचानक बोल दे भाभी जी से मिलना है 🤷

तो चच्चा किससे मिलवायेंगे

ज़रा बताओ तो ढक्कनों 🤔 — Sudhir Yadav (@SudhirRTI) February 16, 2020

Prime Minister Modi was married as a minor and it was a child marriage for both. However, they both decided to stay devoted but charted their own paths. Following the question, many other AAP supporters replied with even more derogatory remarks about other women including union cabinet minister Smriti Irani.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Anil Dusad is followed by Congress leader Dr Udit Raj.

Shockingly, the derogatory remarks against Union Minister Smriti Irani are by Twitter accounts which claim to be women themselves.

oops don’t hit below the belt 😂🤣🙈 — Sudhir Yadav (@SudhirRTI) February 16, 2020

One ‘Arif’ suggested that PM Modi could introduce ‘Savita Bhabhi’ as his wife to US President Donald Trump. To that, Yadav responded with a laughing emoji with a comment ‘oops don’t hit below the belt’. ‘Savita Bhabhi’ is a reference to pornographic cartoon character.

Read: Congress workers and supporters unleash sexist attack against Smriti Irani over picture with Hukumdev Narayan Yadav

What is even more shocking is that AAP leader’s obnoxious tweet is not even original. It was first tweeted by State General Secretary Rajasthan Mahila Congress, Reena Mimrot.

It is shocking to see the level of political discourse by Aam Aadmi Party and Congress leaders when they claim they believe in women empowerment and respect women. Despite being called out for their derogatory remarks, neither Yadav nor Mimrot have apologised for their despicable tweets and nor have they deleted it.