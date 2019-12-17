In a shameful, sexist and misogynist attack against Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress office-bearers as well as IT cell workers yesterday posted disparaging tweets slamming the cabinet minister for seeking blessings from Padma Bhushan Hukumdev Narayan Yadav.

Indrani Mishra, national secretary of Mahila Congress and an AICC Member tweeted Smriti Irani’s picture with Hukumdev Narayan saying that Smriti is bowing in obeisance in front of a “Rape Guru” while Rahul Gandhi is asked to apologise for his rape remarks. Indrani Mishra had insinuated that Smriti is paying respect to rape accused Swami Chinmayanand, while it was actually veteran MP Hukumdev Narayan Yadav.

Another office-bearer, Pumpi Baghel, who is the national social media coordinator of the NSUI and SM in-charge of Maharashtra and Haryana posted the same photo alleging that Smriti is bowing in reverence to Chinmayanand.

Soon, Internet zombies on the payroll of the Indian National Congress posted the same picture alleging that Smriti is seeking blessings from a ‘rapist Chinmayanand’. None of the zombies realised that the person in question was a Padma Bhushan Hukumdev Narayan Yadav and not Swami Chinmayanand.

संसद में बलात्कार के नाम पर नौटंकी करने वाली स्मृति ईरानी बलात्कारी चिन्मयानन्द से आशीर्वाद लेती हुई और यही कहती है राहुल माफ़ी मांगे कोई तेल शीसी लेके आओ रे pic.twitter.com/loZRkTnzIA — Bhoopendra singh Rajput (@BhoopendraINC) December 16, 2019

Sanjay Ajgalle, Youth Congress leader from Chhattisgarh, too joined the bandwagon in denigrating Smriti Irani for her deferential gesture towards “rapist Chinmayanand”.

Ranjeeta Mehta, who claims to be the National Coordinator of All India Mahila Congress and media spokesperson for Haryana Pradesh Mahila Congress, too shared the same picture alleging that Ministry of Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani is seeking blessings from “rapist Chinmayanand”.

The Congress office-bearers as well the IT cell collaborators not only mounted a misogynistic smear campaign against the Union Minister but they also defamed Padma Bhushan recipient Hukumdev Narayan by referring to him as “rapist Chinmayanand”. In fact, Smriti Irani herself took to Twitter to expose the agenda pushed by the Congress party.

जिस सज्जन को आप इस चित्र में बदनाम कर रही हैं उनका नाम हुकुमदेव नारायण यादव है । पद्म भूषण से सम्मानित हुकुमदेव जी 1960 से लगातार देश सेवा में समर्पित हैं। दलित समाज एवं ग़रीब कल्याण के प्रति हुकुम देव जी ने अभूतपूर्व काम किया है।मेरा प्रणाम इन्होंने स्वीकार किया ये सौभाग्य है। https://t.co/NFIxWEoL1L — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 17, 2019

“The man you are slandering is Hukumdev Narayan Yadav. He is a recipient of Padma Bhushan award and has dedicated his life for the country since 1960. He has done unprecedented work for Dalits and the poor. I am honoured that he accepted my greetings,” Irani tweeted.

Besides, self-proclaimed journalist Nikhil Wagle tried to take a swipe at the Union Minister Smriti Irani for her reaction on the conviction of the ex-BJP leader Kuldeep Sangar in the Unnao rape case. However, Smriti Irani shut him up for his “abhorrent” presumption.

To presume that I would stand by anyone irrespective of their politics on issues of rape is abhorrent. The law has taken its course and I’m grateful that judicial processes continue to ensure protection of women & children. https://t.co/esCN06UysA — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) December 16, 2019

Irani tweeted that to assume that she would stand by anyone on issues of rape regardless of their politics is abhorrent. “The law has taken its course and I’m grateful that judicial processes continue to ensure the protection of women and children,” Smriti added in her tweet.

It is notable here that Smriti Irani has constantly been the victim of the vilest and more abhorrent abuses from Congress supporters and workers after she had contested against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in 2014 general elections. In the 2019 elections, Irani had registered a historic victory in the Amethi seat, defeating the Congress scion in a seat that had been their family stronghold since generations.