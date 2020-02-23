Sunday, February 23, 2020
Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC
Watch: Journalist Rubika Liyaqat takes on Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, exposes how latter indulges in fear-mongering about NRC

The comedy of errors was not even funny.

OpIndia Staff
Rubika Liyaqat (L) and Swara Bhaskar (R)
Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhaskar had to face yet another massive humiliation during a live-show on Saturday after she got exposed for her lack of knowledge on the ongoing debate over CAA, NRC and the NPR.

Swara Bhaskar, who often marinates herself in the mediocrity of the Bollywood, was part of a TV debate along with another actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayub and Director Tigamanshu Dulia to express her opinion on the ongoing debate over Citizenship Amendment Act. The show was moderated by ABP News journalist Rubika Liyaqat.

As the show progressed, Rubika asked Swara Bhaskar regarding her opinion on the ongoing debate over implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register for Citizens and National Population Register. However, Swara Bhaskar was caught off-guard as she had no idea pertaining to the objectives and procedure associated with the CAA, NPR or NRC.

Confusing CAA, which is passed by both houses of Parliament with NRC, which is not even out in the draft form yet, Bhasker indulges in fear-mongering by saying, “The provisions of the NRC are so fearful. The poor people of the country do not have any documents.” As Rubika Liyaqat asked where was the draft of the NRC as claimed by Swara Bhasker, she in return asked the journalist to question the government and said it was none of her business.

Clueless Swara Bhaskar then went on to blame the Narendra Modi government over CAA affecting the botched up NRC implementation in Assam. The comedy of errors was not even funny. Liyaqat then asks Swara to read the Act first which does not mention the minorities in India. “I know you will not read it as it will expose your falsehood,” Liyaqat hit back.

As Swara Bhaskar faced more and more embarrassment on the live-show, she began to express her frustration by accusing the journalist of playing to the gallery by asking her such intimidating questions and even said that the audience was ‘right wing’.

That was not it. Other gems from the debate gave netizens a free-hand on memefest. During the show, anchor Rubika Liyaqat asked why Swara Bhaskar has a problem with the implementation of NRC in 2020 and why did she not have a problem when the Congress government had introduced in 2010. To this, Swara Bhasker, whose real age is unclear, said she was just 15 years old in 2010, which is mathematically incorrect.

While Wikipedia states her birth year as 1988, she mentions that fellow actor Minissha Lamba was her classmate in Delhi University. Lamba is approximately 35 years old. Following this gaffe, social media users ran a meme fest and trolled Swara Bhaskar for her low-level understanding of Mathematics. The netizens came up with hilarious edited images to mock Bollywood artist for not only fear-mongering but also her stupidity.

Twitter users mocking Swara Bhaskar

Memes on Swara Bhasker

Memes on Swara Bhasker

Memes on Swara Bhasker

Memes on Swara Bhasker

Memes on Swara Bhasker

Earlier in December 2019, Swara Bhaskar had stoked a massive controversy after she had to express solidarity with the anti-India protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh and had also instigated the crowd against the government. The actor was also joined by Sharjeel Imam, the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protest, in her endeavour.

