Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Home News Reports Watch: Teesta Setalvad tutors Shaheen Bagh 'protestors' what questions to ask SC-appointed interlocutors
News Reports

Watch: Teesta Setalvad tutors Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ what questions to ask SC-appointed interlocutors

On Monday, a 2-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph directed senior advocates, Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, to act as interlocutors and convince the Shaheen Bagh protestors to relocate to an alternative place.

OpIndia Staff
Teesta Setalvad tutoring Shaheen Bagh 'protestors'
Engagements697

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya today shared a video on Twitter wherein ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad, who has been earlier accused of embezzling 2002 riot victims’ money, appears to be tutoring Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ on what questions to ask the Supreme Court appointed interlocutors.

In the 2-minutes long video, a lady can be heard reading out a list of questions the women could ask the interlocutors appointed by the Supreme Court to mediate and convince the Shaheen Bagh protestors to relocate to an alternative place. Teesta Setalvad could be spotted right behind her overseeing the tutoring.

The first question that would be put forth is whether the change in protest venue would weaken the protest. The lady in pink then explains that these are the questions they’ll put forward and they don’t need to answer them. Second question is who will take responsibility of safety of the women protestors. The third question would be what do the Shaheen Bagh ‘protestors’ have to say about the difficulties people are facing because of road blocked by them. Teesta then interjects and explains that the ‘difficulties’ here is like the difficulties related to traffic and other inconveniences. The fourth question would be whether opening half the road help. The next question would be if the elements of the Shaheen Bagh protests are changed, will it weaken the protests.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Teesta then asks the ‘protestors’ if they are satisfied with the questions. The woman in pink then explains how one of them will sit with women in group of 25-30 and explain in detail. Later Teesta explains what exactly change in elements of protests means.

When questioned about Setalvad’s presence at Shaheen Bagh tutoring the ‘protestors’ as per Times Now, Shaheen Bagh spokesperson reportedly lied and claimed that this is an old video and has nothing to do with Supreme Court appointed interlocutors. Shockingly, Shoaib Jamei, denied on air that Setalvad was present at the venue on Tuesday.

He even went on to claim that Setalvad was not even in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh when it is extremely clear that she was there. Later, the organisers at Shaheen Bagh did accept that Setalvad was indeed present at venue last evening and was ‘discussing’ these questions.

Moreover, an image captured earlier yesterday also shows Setalvad entering the venue.

Setalvad’s controversial history

Teesta Setalvad’s troubles root from an alleged 1.4 crores funds embezzlement case against her and her husband. She had allegedly collected funds for the 2002 riot victims and instead used it for personal luxury and expenses. The allegations had come to light after one of the residents of the Gulbarg Housing Society filed a complaint against her alleging that she had embezzled funds collected for the 2002 riot victims through her NGOs Sabrang Trust and Citizens for Justice and Peace.

On Monday, a 2-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph directed senior advocates, Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde, to act as interlocutors and convince the Shaheen Bagh protestors to relocate to an alternative place. The order came at the backdrop of two petitions filed in the apex court, seeking clearance of Shaheen Bagh area and the Kalindi Kunj Road. It is notable here that lawyer Sanjay Hegde has been caught spreading fake news several times. After Twitter suspended his account, he had even stated that he will take Twitter to the international court.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:teesta setalvad, teesta setalvad shaheen bagh

Big Story

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008
Maria, in his book, asserted that Kasab had Hindu ID on him and the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba wanted him to die as "Samir Chaudhary".
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Kasab had Hindu ID on him, ISI and Lashkar wanted him to die as “Samir Chaudhary”: Ex Mumbai top cop makes stunning revelations in his book

OpIndia Staff -
Sanjay Govilkar was amongst the policemen who caught Ajmal Kasab alive on the dreadful night of November 26, 2008

Don’t kill him, he is evidence: Inspector Sanjay Govilkar’s timely advice before terrorist Kasab was caught alive by Tukaram Omble

OpIndia Staff -

While AltNews tries to shield Jamia rioters, here are images that show the library ‘students’ clearly carrying stones

OpIndia Staff -

Modi and Shah will meet worse fate than other leaders who died, Muslim population will swell to 60 crores soon: Islamic cleric’s shocking statement

OpIndia Staff -
India government sources say that British MP was informed of her rejected visa status well ahead of her journey

As British MP peddles victimhood over deportation and ‘liberals’ target Modi government, here is why the claims are hollow

OpIndia Staff -
Road accident

Former Delhi corporator who fought election against Manish Sisodia dies in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Free Hindu Temples: Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Misusing funds from Temples and spending crores on Mosques and Churches is the hallmark of Nehruvian secularism

Editorial Desk -

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija continues to mock Taslima Nasreen over burqa remark, another daughter Raheema joins the party

OpIndia Staff -
Piyush Goyal slams Congress for falsely raising the Hindu terror bogey as Mumbai Ex Cop Maria reveals Kasab was carrying a Hindu ID on him

Congress raised the bogey of Hindu Terror on the directions of former Union Minister P Chidambaram: Piyush Goyal on Rakesh Maria’s explosive revelations

OpIndia Staff -
'Santoor Mom' trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

‘Santoor Mom’ trend: A three-decade old marketing technique that cashes in on deep-seated vulnerabilities of women

Nupur J Sharma -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

210,177FansLike
234,903FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com