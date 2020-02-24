After head constable is killed in stone pelting by anti-CAA Islamists, Jamia ‘students’ to protest against ‘police brutality’ in Delhi

Delhi has been under siege by Islamists protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) that seeks to expedite citizenship for persecuted religious minorities like Hindus, Parsis, Jains, Sikhs and Christians from neighbouring Islamic nations. A Delhi police constable has lost his life in the riots that have ensued in Delhi in wake of the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Another DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi’s Gokulpuri.

The deceased policeman has been identified as Head Constable Ratan Lal. He lost his life during the violence in North East Delhi after he was injured during the stone-pelting in the anti-CAA protests.

While the riots by anti-CAA Islamists and the stone pelting has caused the death of a head constable, unsurprisingly, the ‘students’ of Jamia have now planned a protest march against “police brutality” in Delhi.

#VERIFIED Jamia students to assemble at NEW Police headquarters at 6:30 pm to protest against Police Brutality and mob violence. — Saahil Murli Menghani (@saahilmenghani) February 24, 2020

CNN News 18 journalist, who has been reporting on the demands of Islamists extensively confirmed that the students of Jamia have decided to assemble at New Police Headquarters at 6:30 PM today to protest against ‘police brutality’ and ‘mob violence’.

This, even as a head constable has died and a DCP has been seriously injured due to the violence unleashed by Islamist mobs in Delhi.

The violence comes two days after a group of over 500 Muslim women gathered near the Jafrabad Metro Station and blocked road No. 66, which connects Seelampur to Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar. They were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The protestors warned that the road would be blocked until CAA is revoked. The police tried to negotiate with the demonstrators to clear the road, but it was in vain. It resulted in traffic woes and massive security deployment in the area.

The Shaheen Bagh model of blocking roads and causing public inconvenience, in an attempt to force the Government to revoke CAA, was replicated at Jafrabad Metro Station. Fuelled by Islamic supremacy, the protestors at Shaheen Bagh had been on a sit-in protest for the past 2.5 months, thereby leading to job losses and traffic woes. And now, it appears, the streets of Delhi have descended into chaos.

It is also pertinent to note that posters demanding the release of radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam had cropped up inside Jamia just a few days ago. Sharjeel Imam is said to be the mastermind behind the Jamia riots and also the Shaheen Bagh protest by Islamists. He had made statements where he wanted to choke Chickens Neck and break up India by cutting off Assam and the Northeast. The Delhi police have mentioned Imam’s name as one of the instigators behind the Jamia Nagar violence on December 15. After hiding for days, Imam was finally nabbed by Delhi police in Bihar’s Jehanabad on January 28.

It is also important to note that Jamia Millia Islamia was the epicentre from where the anti-CAA riots broke out. The attack unleashed by the Muslim mobs inside the Jamia Millia Islamia university during the anti-CAA protests has caused injuries to as many as 62 police personnel and 127 other citizens, said MoS Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also informed that the Delhi Police had entered the university campus chasing the violent congregation of students/mob, to nab/disperse the offenders, control the situation and to protect the government property as well as saving the lives of innocent students residing in the area.