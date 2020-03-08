Sunday, March 8, 2020
Home News Reports "No women in Delhi cabinet": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get his hypocrisy called out for tweeting about equality on Women's Day
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media

“No women in Delhi cabinet”: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal get his hypocrisy called out for tweeting about equality on Women’s Day

Following the victory in concluded Delhi Elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had come under fire for not including a single woman in his cabinet.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slammed for his Women's Day tweet (image: firstpost.com)
Engagements182

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today has his hypocrisy called out when he tweeted on occasion of International Women’s Day and talked about equality.

“Only when women and men become truly equal partners can we progress,” Kejriwal said in his tweet. He was soon called out for lack of women participation in his own Delhi Cabinet.

He also came under fire for referring to women as ‘someone’s mother, sister and daughter’ to be deserving of respect.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Netizens also reminded Kejriwal about AAP volunteer Soni who had committed suicide after she alleged sexual harassment by AAP members.

Read: Did AAP lie about Atishi’s achievements or is Kejriwal threatened by women in power?

She had said that Kejriwal asked her to ‘compromise’ before taking the step.

Women empowerment and Arvind Kejriwal

Following the victory in concluded Delhi Elections, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal had come under fire for not including a single woman in his cabinet. This is the second time in a row that Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal has not a single woman minister in his cabinet. The AAP campaign was built around claims of some kind of great education revolution in Delhi, for which the credit was systematically given to Atishi Marlena. However, despite the brouhaha around it, she was left out.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:arvind kejriwal women's day, arvind kejriwal delhi cabinet, delhi cabinet women

Big Story

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
Manipuri child 'activist' Licypriya Kangujam shot to limelight in past few days for 'turning down' government of India's '#SheInspiresUs' movement honour on Twitter because she did not 'want to be celebrated if PM Modi was not going to listen to her'.
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posts images from Pakistan and Rajasthan to defame Yogi Adityanath govt, deletes tweet after slammed by netizens

OpIndia Staff -
Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore's poetry, turns it into vulgar expletives during Basant Utsav

Youngsters at Rabindra Bharati University vandalise Tagore’s poetry, paint obscene words on their bodies during Basant Utsav celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
aala hazrat haj house isolation centre

Yogi government to turn Aala Hajrat Haj House in Ghaziabad into a 500 bed isolation centre for Coronavirus patients

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain Shaaheen Bagh

Tahir Hussain used to send 50-60 persons daily to Shaheen Bagh protest site in several vehicles: Taxi drivers reveal Hussain’s link with anti-CAA protests

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

The Wire once again shields Islamist mobs by shamelessly downplaying the brutality of Dilbar Negi’s murder: Here’s how

OpIndia Staff -

Congress-Gandhi link in Yes Bank scam: Founder Rana Kapoor had bought Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s paintings for Rs 2 crore

OpIndia Staff -
3 dead bodies recovered from 3 different places in Shaheen Bagh, investigations underway

3 dead bodies recovered from different places in Shaheen Bagh, neighbourhood occupied by Islamists: Here are the details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Indian Greta’ Licypriya Kangujam who ‘turned down’ PM Modi’s #SheInspiresUs honour may have faked her ‘achievements’ to stardom. Read how

OpIndia Staff -
He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

He has never been my landlord: NDTV tries another stunt to implicate Kapil Mishra in the Delhi riots, gets called out

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

213,818FansLike
248,586FollowersFollow
179,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com