Crazy Bernie aide AOC, who wanted to kill ‘farting cows’ to stop Climate Change, lies about Muslims being cleansed in India

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent US Congresswoman who believes the world will end in 12 years if Climate Change is not addressed, has now claimed that the Indian Government is ‘ethnically cleansing’ religious minorities in the country. Needless to say, there is no ‘ethnic cleansing’ happening in the country and that much is obvious to anyone who knows anything about India. It is pertinent to remember that the Green New Deal which proposed killing all ‘farting cows’ and getting rid of airplanes was AOC’s brainchild.

“We must not enable this rise in sectarian violence,” she said while speaking of the communal riots in Delhi. As is evident from AOC’s past rhetoric on climate change, hysterics and paranoia come naturally to the new Leftist Queen of the United States of America.

AOC’s tweet on Delhi riots

AOC’s tweet came after US Presidential aspirant, Bernie Sanders, voiced similar sentiments about the Delhi riots earlier. The US Congresswoman has endorsed the septuagenarian ‘Democratic Socialist’ in the presidential primaries of the Democratic party. Sanders had said in the aftermath of the Delhi Riots on the 27th of February, “Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more.” He had used the riots in India to target US President Donald Trump who was on an official visit to India when the riots broke out.

Bernie Sanders on the Delhi RIots

Bernie Sanders and his minions appear to be using the riots in Delhi for political mileage in their own country. They are branding the communal riots in Delhi, where scores of Hindus suffered immense damage to property and loss of lives, as ‘anti-Muslim’ in order to galvanize their leftist cohorts for the ongoing primaries and the looming presidential elections. They appear to be using the internal matters of India in order to fuel their own political ambitions.

Read: Crazy old man who wants to give everyone everything for free wants India to gift Kashmir to Jihadis

Bernie Sanders, last year, took a pro-Jihad stand at an event organized by the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA), which was listed as a co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) Case by the US Government. The HLF and five of its prominent members were convicted by a Texas jury in 2008 for securing funds for the terrorist group Hamas. The Vermont Senator further called for a “UN-backed peaceful resolution that respects the will of the people of Kashmir” which essentially translates into a call for India to gift Kashmir to Jihadists. He also has a history of supporting violent dictators.

Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir, too, was involved in an event related to the Holy Land Foundation. During his time at Harvard, he co-chaired the ‘Islamic Awareness Week’ as part of the Harvard Islamic Society (HIS). During the course of the week, an event was organized, the proceeds of which went to the Holy Land Foundation. Faiz Shakir himself is an American born to Pakistani immigrants. Therefore, it’s unclear the extent to which his presumably pro-Pakistan bias contributed to Sanders’ anti-India rhetoric.

Donald Trump, during his presidential visit to India, on being questioned about the Delhi Riots and the Citizenship Amendment Act had said that it was up to India to deal with the issues and he had not brought up the communal violence during his conversation with Prime Minister Modi. He had also said that he believes that Narendra Modi wants religious freedom for the people of India. In doing so, Donald Trump had respected India’s national sovereignty and refused to interfere with the internal matters of India. However, that hasn’t gone down too well with the American pro-Islamist far-Left.

