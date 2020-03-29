Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to pledge monetary...
News Reports

Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to pledge monetary contribution to fight the Coronavirus outbreak

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a dedicated fund named Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight disasters like Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
1

The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic has infected almost one thousand people and claimed 25 lives in India. The Government has imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the transmission of the deadly virus. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a dedicated fund named Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight disasters like this and encouraged people to contribute that will help enhance disaster management capabilities and strengthen research on protecting Indian citizens. As such, several celebrities from Bollywood and cricket fraternity made a generous donation to fight the Wuhan coronavirus.

Movie Stars

Akshay Kumar, who is often mocked for possessing a Canadian passport, pledged a whopping ₹25 crores from his savings to the PM Cares Fund. He added, “Jaan hai toh jahan hai (If you are alive, then, you have everything in the world.)”

Bahubali Prabhas is donating 4 crores for the fight against Covid-19. He will be giving Rs3 crore to the central govt and Rs50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana govts.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan is a total of Rs 2 crores to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus. He has pledged Rs 1 crore for the central govt and Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief fund.

Another Telugu actor Ram Charan has also announced that he will be donating a total of Rs 70 lakhs to the central govt and AP and Telangana govts.

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma wrote, “It is time to stand together with the ones who need us.” He pledged to donate ₹50 lacs to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. Sharma also urged everyone to stay home.

Actor Varun Dhawan also pledged to contribute ₹30 lacs to the PM Cares Fund. He said, “Desh hai toh hum hain (If country survives, then only we will survive).”

Bollywood start Hrithik Roushan though did not pledge any amount but he informed that procured N95 and FFP3 maks for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers. He reiterated that people must ensure the safety of the most fundamental caregivers of the city.

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has tweeted that he will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers.

India’s Cricketers

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina announced on Twitter that he will donate ₹31 lacs to the PM CARES Fund and ₹21 lacs to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Cricketer Ajinkiya Rahane pledged to donate ₹10 lacs to fight against the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sachin Tendulkar who is hailed as the God of Cricket has donated ₹50 lacs in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Former Indian Captain and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, pledged to donate ₹50 lacs worth of rice to the underprivileged families amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 19 listed out 9 points of call to action and urged the citizens to follow them to help contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. Celebrities across the spectrum came together to hail PM Modi’s efforts and vowed to follow the advisory in order to control the pandemic

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, Pawan Kalyan, Kapil Sharma, Varun Dhawan among celebrities to pledge monetary contribution to fight the Coronavirus outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
Akshay Kumar who is often mocked for allegedly possessing a Canadian passport pledged ₹25 crores from his savings to the PM Cares Fund.
Read more
News Reports

Uttarakhand: Four arrested while smuggling smack using an ambulance as disguise, one became doctor, another patient

OpIndia Staff -
Smack smugglers were apprehended in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand while they were attempting to smuggle the substance in an ambulance during the lockdown.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: AAP shrugs off responsibilities after pushing lakhs of UP-Bihar migrants under the bus in middle of pandemic, indulges in blame games

Editorial Desk -
As the Chinese coronavirus pandemic slowly engulfs the country, Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is back to doing what it does the best, shrug off responsibility and play petty politics.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Pandemic: Maruti Suzuki to manufacture ventilators, masks for patients, health workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with AgVa Healthcare for manufacture of ventilators, while Krishna Maruti Limited will make masks
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Pandemic: Punjab-based manufacturer gets approval for indigenously designed Hazmat suits, raw material to be procured from India

OpIndia Staff -
The Hazmat Suit by JCT Mills has been approved and certified for production by SITRA (South India Textile Research Association)
Read more
News Reports

CISF head constable at Mumbai airport and BSF officer in Madhya Pradesh test positive for Wuhan Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Fifty personnel of BSF and 14 personnel of CISF have been quarantined as they had come into contact of the Coronavirus infected personnel
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,487FansLike
264,895FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com