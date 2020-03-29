The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic has infected almost one thousand people and claimed 25 lives in India. The Government has imposed a 21-day lockdown to contain the transmission of the deadly virus. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a dedicated fund named Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) to fight disasters like this and encouraged people to contribute that will help enhance disaster management capabilities and strengthen research on protecting Indian citizens. As such, several celebrities from Bollywood and cricket fraternity made a generous donation to fight the Wuhan coronavirus.

Movie Stars

Akshay Kumar, who is often mocked for possessing a Canadian passport, pledged a whopping ₹25 crores from his savings to the PM Cares Fund. He added, “Jaan hai toh jahan hai (If you are alive, then, you have everything in the world.)”

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Bahubali Prabhas is donating 4 crores for the fight against Covid-19. He will be giving Rs3 crore to the central govt and Rs50 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana govts.

Prabhas extends helping hand to fight Coronavirus outbreak, donates Rs 4 crores https://t.co/IMjvq3vIZp — Republic (@republic) March 27, 2020

Telugu star Pawan Kalyan is a total of Rs 2 crores to fight the Wuhan Coronavirus. He has pledged Rs 1 crore for the central govt and Rs 50 lakh each for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief fund.

I will be donating Rs.1 crore to PM relief fund to support our https://t.co/83OmZ9biYX Sri @narendramodi ji,in turbulent times like this. His exemplary and inspiring leadership would truly bring our country from this Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

I will be donating Rs.50 Lakhs each to both AP and Telangana CM relief funds to fight against Corona pandemic. — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) March 26, 2020

Another Telugu actor Ram Charan has also announced that he will be donating a total of Rs 70 lakhs to the central govt and AP and Telangana govts.

Hope this tweet finds you in good health. At this hour of crisis, inspired by @PawanKalyan garu, I want to do my bit by contributing to aid the laudable efforts of our governments…

Hope you all are staying safe at home! @TelanganaCMO @AndhraPradeshCM @PMOIndia @KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/Axnx79gTnI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) March 26, 2020

Comedian and TV show host Kapil Sharma wrote, “It is time to stand together with the ones who need us.” He pledged to donate ₹50 lacs to the Prime Minister Relief Fund. Sharma also urged everyone to stay home.

It’s time to stand together with the ones who need us. Contributing Rs.50 lakhs to the PM relief fund towards the #fightagainstcorona. Request everyone to #stayhome #staysafe #jaihind #PMrelieffund @narendramodi 🙏 🇮🇳 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) March 26, 2020

Actor Varun Dhawan also pledged to contribute ₹30 lacs to the PM Cares Fund. He said, “Desh hai toh hum hain (If country survives, then only we will survive).”

I pledge to contribute 30 lakhs to the PM CARE fund. We will over come this. Desh hai toh hum hain. https://t.co/E87IU22NaF — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 28, 2020

Bollywood start Hrithik Roushan though did not pledge any amount but he informed that procured N95 and FFP3 maks for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) workers. He reiterated that people must ensure the safety of the most fundamental caregivers of the city.

In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers… 1/2 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 26, 2020

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu has tweeted that he will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers.

The lockdown situation adversely impacts the lives of daily wage cine workers. Will be contributing Rs. 25 lakhs towards Corona crisis charity for TFI workers. Requesting all fellow actors to come forward and make their contributions in these testing times 🙏🙏 #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 28, 2020

India’s Cricketers

Middle-order batsman Suresh Raina announced on Twitter that he will donate ₹31 lacs to the PM CARES Fund and ₹21 lacs to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund.

It’s time we all do our bit to help defeat #COVID19. I’m pledging ₹52 lakh for the fight against #Corona (₹31 lakh to the PM-CARES Fund & ₹21 lakh to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund). Please do your bit too. Jai Hind!#StayHomeIndia @narendramodi @PMOIndia @myogiadityanath — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 28, 2020

Cricketer Ajinkiya Rahane pledged to donate ₹10 lacs to fight against the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sachin Tendulkar who is hailed as the God of Cricket has donated ₹50 lacs in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

After awareness videos, #SachinTendulkar now donates Rs 50 lakh to coronavirus relief fundhttps://t.co/jQAvLtwY0s — Zee News (@ZeeNews) March 27, 2020

Former Indian Captain and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly, pledged to donate ₹50 lacs worth of rice to the underprivileged families amidst the nationwide lockdown.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly to donate Rs 50 lakh worth rice to the underprivileged amid lockdown. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/blYdpR7AtL — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on March 19 listed out 9 points of call to action and urged the citizens to follow them to help contain the spread of deadly coronavirus. Celebrities across the spectrum came together to hail PM Modi’s efforts and vowed to follow the advisory in order to control the pandemic