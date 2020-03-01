Sunday, March 1, 2020
Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Netizens question why Barkha Dutt hasn't yet visited the families of deceased cop Ratan Lal and slaim IB constable Ankit Sharma

Barkha Dutt seems to have focused primarily on Muslim victims of the riots and has thus far predominantly ignored the Hindu victims of the said riots.

OpIndia Staff
Barkha Dutt (image: mashable.com)
Controversial journalist Barkha Dutt has been reporting on the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that have ravaged the lives of people in national capital. Unfortunately enough, her coverage appears to be biased against the Hindu community and appears to go out of its way to preach ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ instead of focusing on facts on the ground.

Barkha Dutt’s tweet about Faizan

Barkha Dutt appears to have focused primarily on Muslim victims of the riots and has thus far predominantly ignored the Hindu victims of the said riots, thereby giving people the impression that it was an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’ despite the fact that it was not.

Barkha Dutt’s tweet

Given Barkha Dutt’s past record, netizens began to question her why hadn’t she yet visited the families of Ratan Lal, a head constable of Delhi Police who lost his life, and Ankit Sharma, the slain Intelligence Bureau official.

Some even pointed it out to her the brutality with which IB official Ankit Sharma was killed.

Others accused her of propagandizing the riots.

People also asked her to cover the tragic murder of Ankit Sharma if she found the time. Ankit Sharma was murdered brutally with over 400 stab wounds on his body. Forensic doctors said that they hadn’t ever seen a body mutilated this badly.

Despite the requests from people on social media, Barkha Dutt hasn’t yet covered the murders of Ratan Lal and Ankit Sharma or the plight of their families. There has been a dedicated effort to whitewash the crimes of the Muslim mobs and paint the communal riots as an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’ while ignoring the massive damage to Hindu property and the terrible loss of Hindu lives.

Hindu victims have revealed that their shops were burnt down because they had Hindu imagery and they have also said that the frenzied Muslim mob had resorted to such an extent of violence that she had to throw her kids from the terrace as their neighbours stood below to catch the children. However, their plight hasn’t been covered by the mainstream media.

