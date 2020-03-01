Controversial journalist Barkha Dutt has been reporting on the anti-Hindu Delhi riots that have ravaged the lives of people in national capital. Unfortunately enough, her coverage appears to be biased against the Hindu community and appears to go out of its way to preach ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ instead of focusing on facts on the ground.

Barkha Dutt appears to have focused primarily on Muslim victims of the riots and has thus far predominantly ignored the Hindu victims of the said riots, thereby giving people the impression that it was an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’ despite the fact that it was not.

Given Barkha Dutt’s past record, netizens began to question her why hadn’t she yet visited the families of Ratan Lal, a head constable of Delhi Police who lost his life, and Ankit Sharma, the slain Intelligence Bureau official.

She couldn't find home of Ratan Lal and Ankit Sharma? pic.twitter.com/65ydRlX0Bz — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) March 1, 2020

I implore you to grit your teeth, and go through @bdutt‘s tweets since yesterday.

Not a single mention of Ankit Sharma, no mention of Rattan Lal. Whole videos dedicated to Muslim victims. https://t.co/Xa4TKgU8mi — Aakash (@Ateendriyo) February 29, 2020

Some even pointed it out to her the brutality with which IB official Ankit Sharma was killed.

Was my son stabbed 400 times cos his name was Ankit Sharma??- ask’s his mother. Was my father killed cos his name was Ratan Lal and he was doing his duty?? – ask’s his kids. https://t.co/BoUBB4XDli https://t.co/KQ2Rd56xJA — Lalitha Lakshmi லலிதா லக்ஷ்மி ललिता लक्ष्मी🚩🚩 (@lalitha_jr) February 29, 2020

Others accused her of propagandizing the riots.

Her son an IB officer #AnkitSharma was tortured and killed in delhi by a mob of muslims but Barkha won’t tell u this. Coz she has a propaganda pic.twitter.com/0Pf8BvnkC3 — The_Tall_Indian (@Main_Amitabh) February 27, 2020

People also asked her to cover the tragic murder of Ankit Sharma if she found the time. Ankit Sharma was murdered brutally with over 400 stab wounds on his body. Forensic doctors said that they hadn’t ever seen a body mutilated this badly.

If you get some time.. Visit to IB officer Ankit sharma’s mom too.. N show entire story.. Of his lynching.. By a corporate n his goons from #aamadmiparty.. #Tahir_hussain_terrorist — PRADEEP DIXIT🚩🚩🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@swatantra015) February 27, 2020

Despite the requests from people on social media, Barkha Dutt hasn’t yet covered the murders of Ratan Lal and Ankit Sharma or the plight of their families. There has been a dedicated effort to whitewash the crimes of the Muslim mobs and paint the communal riots as an ‘anti-Muslim pogrom’ while ignoring the massive damage to Hindu property and the terrible loss of Hindu lives.

Hindu victims have revealed that their shops were burnt down because they had Hindu imagery and they have also said that the frenzied Muslim mob had resorted to such an extent of violence that she had to throw her kids from the terrace as their neighbours stood below to catch the children. However, their plight hasn’t been covered by the mainstream media.