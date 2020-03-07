Saturday, March 7, 2020
In a major breakthrough, the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) investigating the North-East Delhi violence, have identified Head constable Ratan Lal’s assassin and the rioters who attacked and injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma and Delhi police officer ACP Anuj Sharma.

OpIndia Staff
Mob that unleashed violence during Delhi-Anti Hindu riots came from UP
Rioters pelting stones during Delhi Anti-Hindu Riots (Photo Credits: Daily Hunt)
On Friday, the Delhi Police had revealed that some of the mob involved in the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots came from nearby areas of Ghaziabad and Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, reported Asian News International (ANI).

The vital information reportedly came to light during a coordination meeting between the Delhi and the Uttar Pradesh police. The meeting was held at the DCP office in North-East Delhi and had DCP Northeast Ved Prakash Surya, Meerut IG Praveen Kumar, and SSP Ghaziabad, besides the Joint Commissioner (Delhi Police) Alok Kumar.

Kumar said, “Certain points regarding the Delhi violence was taken up during the meeting. The meeting was called to discuss the various aspects of the incident by police officials of the Eastern Range.”

Read: Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Video emerges where Islamist mob is seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police

More than half a dozen rioters have been identified using local surveillance, CCTV footages and information from eyewitnesses. The cops are now conducting raids at various places in Delhi to nab the perpetrators.

Earlier, the Delhi police had apprehended an accused named Shahnawaz involved in the gruesome murder of 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi on February 24 during the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots. His mutilated body was later discovered at Anil Sweet House in Brijpuri on February 26.

Dilbar Singh Negi was burnt alive by a Muslim mob of rioters after his limbs being cut off with a sword. The rioters, after cutting his hands and feet, threw the rest of his body into the burning fire.

Read: Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Police arrests one Shahnawaz for murder of Dilbar Negi, who was burnt alive after his limbs were chopped off

The Delhi Anti-Hindu riots claimed at least 42 lives and injured 200 people. These riots were fuelled by a relentless sleuth of anti-Hindu sentiments amongst the Islamists. The violent, radical mobs were further enabled by a narrative peddled by self-declared liberals, who fueled Hinduphobia in name of ‘saving constitution’.

