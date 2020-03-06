Delhi anti-Hindu riots: Video emerges where Islamist mob is seen breaking CCTV cameras minutes before attacking the Delhi Police

Chand Bagh and Jafrabad areas in North-east Delhi have emerged as the worst riot-hit areas in the recent Delhi anti-Hindu riots. Several videos from these areas have been surfacing which accounts for the atrocities unleashed by the Islamist mobs on Delhi police and innocent civilians. Another such video from the Delhi riots has now emerged. This video is reported to be of the February 24 riots unleashed by Islamists in Jaffrabad area in North-east Delhi.

In the video, the rioters are seen breaking all the CCTV cameras in the area because they obviously wanted to conceal their identity. The rioters broke the camera reportedly minutes before they attacked the Delhi police.

#BREAKING | Another Delhi riot video: How the attack on cops was orchestrated. The video was shot minutes before the attack on cops.@Nitisha_Kashyap with details pic.twitter.com/XD42SKs6v1 — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 6, 2020

However, before the rioters broke the cameras, few faces were captured in the camera. Now the Delhi police are using these visuals to identify the perpetrators.

Prior to this, videos had emerged which showed hundreds of rioters surrounding a group of cops and attacking them in the Chand Bagh area of North East Delhi. The video shows a violent mob attacking cops and beating them with sticks. They can also be seen throwing stones at them. It seems that the police found themselves outnumbered by the violent rioters. The mob had individuals wearing black burqas who could be seen pelting stones at the police. One could safely presume the women were also attacking the Delhi Police with stones.

Another video surfaced on the same day in which violent rioters at Chand Bagh area in East Delhi are seen pelting stones at police personnel as they try and rescue injured DCP Shahdara IPS Amit Sharma. This is the same attack which reportedly claimed the life of constable Ratan Lal.

At the beginning of the video, one can see the police personnel breaking through the barricades and carrying the injured DCP to the other side of the street, away from the group of frenzied rioters. The rioters continue to pelt stones at police personnel from one side of the street to the other side as the later tries to rescue the injured cop. Towards the end of the video, police personnel can be seen dragging the unconscious DCP away, shielding him from the raining stones and bricks.

If one hears carefully, towards the middle of the video, gunshots can be heard in the background. As the police fire gunshots in the air, the mob of rioters are seen quickly dispersing by running in the opposite direction.

As per reports, DCP Amit Sharma was badly injured by the rioters and constable Ratan Lal was killed by the rioters as he tried to save IPS Sharma. Although initial reports had said that Ratan Lal died due to injuries from stone-pelting, the autopsy report had confirmed that he had died of a bullet injury. On the same day, one Mohammad Shahrukh was found wielding a gun and shooting at Delhi Police personnel. He was later arrested after being on the run for almost a week. One IB official Ankit Sharma was also brutally murdered by the rioting mob. As per reports, he was stabbed as many as 400 times before his body was thrown in a drain.

On Wednesday, Delhi Police said that 531 cases have been registered of which 47 cases are under the Arms Act in connection with the Delhi anti-Hindu riots.