In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a full lockdown of India in a bid to control to spread of the deadly Wuhan Coronavirus. India has had a total of 606 Covid-19 positive cases till date with the Wuhan Coronavirus claiming 10 lives in India. Globally, the pandemic has claimed 19,760 lives with total positive cases reaching a massive 441,093. Now, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided that 1 crore party workers are going to provide meals to 5 poor people each (5 crore poor people) during the India-wide lockdown.

A meeting of BJP national office bearers chaired by party president J P Nadda took the decision to feed ensure 5 crore poor people are fed during the lockdown in India, and a mechanism will be put in place at the earliest in this regard, its national media head Anil Baluni said.

In the meeting, Nadda called upon the party leaders and workers to ensure that one crore of them feed five poor persons each.

The decision has been taken after reports emerged that during the lockdown which came into force from 12 AM of the intervening night between 24th and 25th March, several poor people of the country were going hungry.

In a video that had emerged, it was seen that thousands of homeless people had gathered at a shelter in Delhi where the government was providing food. Unfortunately, the shelters did not have adequate ration or shelter, as reported.

THOUSANDS have collected at shelter homes where Delhi govt has directed cooked food be provided. Overcrowded, overwhelmed- shelters don’t have adequate ration & infrastructure. Govt needs to ensure cooked food distribution at all anganwadis & govt schools also #21daylockdown pic.twitter.com/R0jUM6TreX — Anjali Bhardwaj (@AnjaliB_) March 25, 2020

It was also reported that several migrant workers were not being able to go back to their native places and hence were unable to meet their daily requirements, especially, with their means of earning being largely hit due to the Wuhan Coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown announced by various state level governments and then eventually, by the central government.

It is being reported that JP Nadda will be chairing several meetings with party workers during the 21-day lockdown period to ensure that this drive of providing meals to the poor is continued successfully.