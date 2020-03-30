Monday, March 30, 2020
Mujeeb Mohammed, the Infosys employee who urged people to ‘spread the coronavirus’, followed Zakir Naik on social media: Report

The Infosys employee in Bangalore, who was arrested by the Police for urging people to spread the Wuhan Coronavirus among the population, has turned out to be a fan of the radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, as per reports.

Infosys employee who was arrested for urging people to spread coronavirus was following Zakir Naik, says report
Mujeeb Mohammad (L) and radical Islamist preacher Zakir Naik, image via Twitter
The Infosys employee in Bangalore, who was arrested by the Police for urging people to spread the Wuhan Coronavirus among the population, has turned out to be a fan of the radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, Deccan Herald has reported. Mujeeb Mohammed had written in a post on social media, “Let’s join hands, go out & sneeze with open mouth in public. Spread the virus.” Later, he was fired by his employers as well.

Mujeeb has been charged under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language), 505 (statements conducting to public mischief), 270 (a malignant act to spread the infection of disease dangerous to life) and 109 (abetment, if the act abetted, is committed in consequence of the abetment).

A police officer has reportedly said that Mujeeb Mohammed followed Zakir Naik on social media and watched, ‘liked’ and shared the Radical Islamic preacher’s speeches. “He is into the habit of posting messages that hurt the religious sentiments of other communities,” the officer claimed. Another of Mujeeb Mohammad’s posts says, “My stun gun is ready-killing dogs”. Mujeeb Mohammed’s post urging people to spread the virus had created quite the furore on social media. Netizens demanded strict action from Infosys, adding that such people are a threat to society. Mujeeb was subsequently apprehended by the police.

Zakir Naik has been the inspiration for many radicalized individuals in recent times. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said in October last year that most of the 127-odd terrorists arrested by security agencies in India for suspected ISIS links were inspired by the speeches of the radical Islamic preacher currently living in Malaysia.

