Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports 15 lakh people arrived in India in 2 months but there is gap in...
News Reports

15 lakh people arrived in India in 2 months but there is gap in actual monitoring for Coronavirus: Cabinet Secretary tells state govts

Gauba cautioned the state heads that such a gap in the monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
124

As the number of coronavirus cases in the country continues to rise, the Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has told the state governments that 15 lakh international travellers came to India over the last two month but there appears to be a discrepancy between the actual monitoring for COVID-19 and the total arrivals.

Gauba wrote a letter to all the state governments highlighting the discrepancy in the numbers of those being observed for COVID-19 and the number of international travellers who came to India between the period of January 18 to March 23. He also added that a list of arrivals compiled by the Bureau of Immigration was already shared with the States and Union Territories.

Gauba cautioned the state heads that such a gap in the monitoring of international passengers may seriously jeopardise the efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, given that a large number of those who have tested positive for the virus so far in India had a history of international travel. Other patients also contracted the infection after coming into close contact with such persons.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read- Caravan editor spreads fake news, claims Coronavirus tests are not free in India

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India, Prime Minister Modi swiftly reacted and imposed sweeping restrictions to keep India from descending into a disaster that could potentially dwarf the catastrophe endured by China, Italy, Spain, and the United States. He had called upon a total lockdown of the country for 21 days till April 15 to curtail the spread of the contagion and prevent it from overburdening the country’s public health system. India has so far registered about 700 positive coronavirus cases with 17 fatalities. But the number could surge as the country may enter the crucial third stage of the coronavirus outbreak which is normally characterised by the community and large-scale transmission. In the view of such a scenario, an all-encompassing lockdown except for essential services such as healthcare, banking and grocery stores for daily needs was ordered by the Indian PM on March 24, 2020.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Suspected COVID-19 patient flees from isolation ward, police in search

OpIndia Staff -
Vineet was kept in isolation after he had come in contact of a Dubai returned friend who tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Jan Ki Baat Coronavirus Survey: Over 80% support lockdown and approve of government’s actions, at least 47% suspect Chinese conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Jan Ki Baat conducted a survey of over 2,000 people across 20 states and UTs through phone on the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Kerala IAS officer who violated home quarantine suspended, says ‘mistook home quarantine as permission to go home’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala IAS officer Anupam Mishra, had jumped quarantine and left for Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh during the nation-wide lockdown,
Read more
News Reports

British PM Boris Johnson who tested positive for COVID-19 had confirmed shaking hands with coronavirus patients in a hospital

OpIndia Staff -
‘I shook hands with everyone including Coronavirus patients and I continue do so,’ British PM Boris Johnson had said
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,295FansLike
263,484FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com