The Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, committed suicide due to concerns over his country’s economy, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. His body was discovered near a railway track on Saturday. When the news of his death surfaced, everyone was left in a state of shock. While some Netizens paid tribute to him, others called the decision to end his life, a wrong choice. Meanwhile, brainwashed radical Islamists took to Twitter to wish the same fate upon India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Aleem Siddiqui is a Mumbai based doctor.

Other rabid Islamists too rejoiced and wondered when Sitharaman will also face similar fate the FM of the German state.

Recently, former Chief Election Commissioner DY Quraishi had wished that PM Modi dies of coronavirus. However, he later on claimed that he did not mean it.