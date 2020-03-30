The Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, committed suicide due to concerns over his country’s economy, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. His body was discovered near a railway track on Saturday. When the news of his death surfaced, everyone was left in a state of shock. While some Netizens paid tribute to him, others called the decision to end his life, a wrong choice. Meanwhile, brainwashed radical Islamists took to Twitter to wish the same fate upon India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Hello @CPMumbaiPolice this person named Aleem Siddiqui is posting hateful comments about @nsitharaman Ji and it is extremely shameful that he is a Doctor in Byculla.— ⚔️ (@Kambalbaba1) March 29, 2020
Request you to kindly take the solicited action.
cc: @UnSubtleDesi pic.twitter.com/wM12Uoaf74
Aleem Siddiqui is a Mumbai based doctor.
Other rabid Islamists too rejoiced and wondered when Sitharaman will also face similar fate the FM of the German state.
Apna time kab ayega??? Apne wale ka i mean😜— Abrar_Łampard (@Lampard_Abrar) March 29, 2020
Apna finance minister kahan h?— sadaf khanum (@Sadaf_khanum) March 29, 2020
Our country’s finance minister should learn— Aabid Khan (@AabidKh16770882) March 29, 2020
Recently, former Chief Election Commissioner DY Quraishi had wished that PM Modi dies of coronavirus. However, he later on claimed that he did not mean it.