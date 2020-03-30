Monday, March 30, 2020
Islamists wish death upon Nirmala Sitharaman after Finance Minister of German state committed suicide over Coronavirus outbreak

Recently, former Chief Election Commissioner DY Quraishi had wished that PM Modi dies of coronavirus. However, he later on claimed that he did not mean it.

OpIndia Staff

Orthopedic Surgeon Aleem Siddiqui wants FM Nirmala Sitharaman to die
Aleem Siddiqui and his viral tweet
The Finance Minister of Germany’s Hesse state, Thomas Schaefer, committed suicide due to concerns over his country’s economy, amidst the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak. His body was discovered near a railway track on Saturday. When the news of his death surfaced, everyone was left in a state of shock. While some Netizens paid tribute to him, others called the decision to end his life, a wrong choice. Meanwhile, brainwashed radical Islamists took to Twitter to wish the same fate upon India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Aleem Siddiqui is a Mumbai based doctor.

Orthopedic Surgeon Aleem Siddiqui wants FM Nirmala Sitharaman to die
Screengrab of his LinkedIn profile

Other rabid Islamists too rejoiced and wondered when Sitharaman will also face similar fate the FM of the German state.

Recently, former Chief Election Commissioner DY Quraishi had wished that PM Modi dies of coronavirus. However, he later on claimed that he did not mean it.

