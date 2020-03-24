Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Home News Reports Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

Kakkar did not respond to genuine offers of help from Ketto and an IPS officer which caused people to question her regarding the same. Previously, a Congress leader had spread fake news regarding the availability of protective equipment at the Assam Medical College.

K Bhattacharjee

Also Read

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.
Rahul Gandhi(Source: India TV)
1618

A series of tweets from a recently created Twitter account had created quite a storm on social media. The account, which claimed to belong to one Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities. The absence of such equipment would pose the doctors treating patients of the Wuhan Coronavirus at serious risk of contracting the disease.

Kakkar made several tweets of a political nature that cast aspersions on the decisions taken by the government to combat the pandemic. Her tweets gained great traction and eventually, even former Congress president Rahul Gandhi quoted her tweet to take potshots at the government amidst the crisis. Kakkar has now deleted her account on the social media platform after suspicions were raised by her conduct. However, before leaving Twitter, she acknowledged that masks are indeed available and has apologized for the panic that was generated by her tweets.

Source: twitter

Kamna Kakkar wrote in her tweet, “I apologize for the misinformation/panic created! N95 masks are available in our institution & will be given to all those in direct contact with the Corona patient. There are plenty of masks- we just didn’t know what door to knock. ICMR guidelines have been rapidly changing.” Even before she acknowledged the same, it was quite obvious that her tweets were of dubious nature given the manner how she conducted herself on the social media platform.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Kakkar did not respond to genuine offers of help from Ketto and an IPS officer which caused people to question her regarding the same. Previously, a Congress leader had spread fake news regarding the availability of protective equipment at the Assam Medical College. State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had called him out on his lie and had directed the Police to register an FIR against him for the same.

Furthermore, media reports from earlier days and press releases issued by the government showed that adequate preparation had been taken to ensure that hospitals in the country had abundant resources to combat the spread of the epidemic. Thus, it should have been clear from the beginning that the information spread by Kakkar could very be dubious and proper judgment should have been exercised given the nature of the crisis the country faces today. However, it appears that for Rahul Gandhi and the usual suspects, political partisanship comes first.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Latest News

Government and Policy

India goes under a 21-day lockdown to fight Coronavirus: Here are the services and essential commodities that will continue to be available

OpIndia Staff -
A national lockdown has been announced across the country by Prime Minister Modi starting at midnight.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus: Two new cases reported in West Bengal today taking the total count to 8 in the state

OpIndia Staff -
The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal announced a complete lockdown in the state till 31 March to control Coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi announces country-wide lockdown from 12 AM, 1.3B people to stay home for 21 days

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi announced the national lockdown in his second address to the country regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic on the 24th of March.
Read more
News Reports

‘He began licking my hands, sucking it’, new allegations surface against Presidency University student who wanted to frame ‘BJP supporters’

OpIndia Staff -
Allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct are mounting against SFI member Malyaban Ganguly of Presidency University, Kolkata.
Read more
News Reports

Doctor whose tweets about availability of protective gear for doctors were promoted by Rahul Gandhi admits spreading fake news, deletes account

K Bhattacharjee -
Dr. Kamna Kakkar from PGIMS, Rohtak, claimed that doctors were not being provided masks and gloves by the authorities.
Read more
News Reports

No new Wuhan Coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in the last 40 hours, CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 5,000 each to all construction workers

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi had reported about 30 positive cases of Coronavirus thus far with one patient succumbing to the novel virus
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Bihar: Muslim foreign nationals found hiding in a Patna Mosque to evade coronavirus testing, locals outrage as they have been ‘preaching’ since January

OpIndia Staff -
The total number of Covid-19 cases in India has jumped up to 415 with seven deaths reported so far
Read more
News Reports

Fact-check: Did South African Church pastor make congregants drink Dettol to ‘cure coronavirus’

OpIndia Staff -
Prophet Rufus Phala of AK Spiritual Christian Church has a history of making his followers drink disinfectants such as Dettol
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack cricketer Mohammad Kaif for supporting PM Modi’s Janta Curfew and thanking healthcare workers

OpIndia Staff -
Cricketer Mohammad Kaif was attacked by Islamists for supporting PM Modi's Janta Curfew and clapping to thank healthcare workers amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Chinese man’s death by Hantavirus causes furore. Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Even as the world is struggling to curb the spread of the Wuhan Coronavirus, the Hantavirus has surfaced in China.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Did Coronavirus spread in Italy due to a Pakistani or due to ‘hug a Chinese’ campaign?

OpIndia Staff -
With the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus in Italy, social media has been abuzz with news that the patient zero in Italy has been identified as a Pakistani immigrant who refused to self-isolate.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

215,931FansLike
260,380FollowersFollow
204,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com