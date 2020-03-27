Saturday, March 28, 2020
Home News Reports Rajasthan registers its first death from Wuhan Coronavirus, two relatives of the deceased also...
News Reports

Rajasthan registers its first death from Wuhan Coronavirus, two relatives of the deceased also test positive for COVID-19

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Rajasthan government has decided to screen the entire Bhilwara town for the novel coronavirus

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Rajasthan registers first death from coronavirus, two relatives of the deceased also test positive for COVID-19
File photo(Source:PTI)
128

The state of Rajasthan has witnessed its first death due to the Wuhan coronavirus, pushing the national tally of the deceased people from the enigmatic virus to 17. An elderly individual, exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 was admitted to a hospital in Bhilwara. However, he succumbed to the virus during his treatment. Later, it was revealed in his report that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Two more people who came into his contact have now reported positive for COVID-19.

According to the administration of the Medical College of Bhilwara, a 73-year-old Narayan Singh, who lives in Sabji Mandi, was admitted on Wednesday as a Corona suspect. Narayan Singh had earlier gone to Brajesh Bangad Hospital for getting his kidney dialysis done. The administration claimed that when he was brought to the Medical College, his condition was critical. He subsequently slipped off in coma and later died.

Regarding the death of the coronavirus patient in Bhilwara, the Additional Chief Secretary Health Rohit Kumar Singh said that the patient was suffering from co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, brain stroke and kidney and therefore it would be inappropriate to say that he died from coronavirus. Besides the deceased, his two relatives who have turned positive for the coronavirus are kept in the isolation ward, he said.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read- Saudi Arabia: Man spotted spitting on shopping carts tests positive for Coronavirus, may face the death penalty

Singh, who died of coronavirus was admitted to Brajesh Bangad Hospital on 11 March. A day later, on March 12, 2 doctors of the hospital were found ill and were admitted to the hospital in Jaipur. Both were found infected for COVID-19. Following this incident, all the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers of the hospital were tested for the virus. So far 16 of them have them tested positive. However, it is unclear whether all of them have contracted the virus from the same elderly individual.

Realising the gravity of the situation, the Rajasthan government has decided to screen the entire Bhilwara town for the novel coronavirus. Bhilwara was one of the first towns in the country where a total lockdown was imposed. Out of the 13.3 lakh people in the town, 6 lakhs have been already screened. All the routes leading to and from Bhilwara have been sealed to stem the spread of the virus.

The total tally of coronavirus patients in India has steadily climbed to 700. Maharashtra is leading the country in the total number of coronavirus cases as its count reaches 135-mark. With the virus already ravaging many of the advanced countries in the west, PM Modi had preemptively announced a total lockdown of the country till April 15 to blunt the spread of the virus and prevent the overburdening of the nation’s public healthcare system.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsChinese virus, China virus, Rajasthan Death, corona death

Latest News

News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Suspected COVID-19 patient flees from isolation ward, police in search

OpIndia Staff -
Vineet was kept in isolation after he had come in contact of a Dubai returned friend who tested positive for Coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

Jan Ki Baat Coronavirus Survey: Over 80% support lockdown and approve of government’s actions, at least 47% suspect Chinese conspiracy

OpIndia Staff -
Jan Ki Baat conducted a survey of over 2,000 people across 20 states and UTs through phone on the Coronavirus pandemic
Read more
News Reports

Kerala IAS officer who violated home quarantine suspended, says ‘mistook home quarantine as permission to go home’

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala IAS officer Anupam Mishra, had jumped quarantine and left for Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh during the nation-wide lockdown,
Read more
News Reports

British PM Boris Johnson who tested positive for COVID-19 had confirmed shaking hands with coronavirus patients in a hospital

OpIndia Staff -
‘I shook hands with everyone including Coronavirus patients and I continue do so,’ British PM Boris Johnson had said
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

China refuses to allow discussion on Wuhan Coronavirus in UNSC, blocks draft that called for “full transparency” over the outbreak

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC is divided on its proposal on the pandemic. China has also objections regarding the terminology of the proposal.
Read more
News Reports

Jamia professor fails 15 non-Muslim students for supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Abrar Ahmad, a professor in Jamia Millia Islamia, posted on Twitter that he failed 15 students who supported the passage of Citizenship Amendment Act
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Doctors sit on dharna as AIMIM MLA and his goons beat up doctor in Malegaon

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst country-wide lockdown, AIMIM MLA Maulana Mufti Ismail reached Malegaon hospital with his supporters and misbehaved with the hospital staff.
Read more
News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,295FansLike
263,484FollowersFollow
206,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com