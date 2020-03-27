Friday, March 27, 2020
Saudi Arabia: Man spotted spitting on shopping carts tests positive for Coronavirus, may face the death penalty

Saudi officials explained that the offender will be facing charges that can go as far as the death penalty, as his actions can be considered a kind of first-degree murder

A man who was arrested for spitting at trolleys and doors at a shopping mall in Saudi Arabia reportedly can face a death sentence if found guilty of the offence, as he was tested positive for Wuhan Coronavirus.

As per reports, a man was seen spitting on the shopping trolleys, doors and other fixtures in a mall in the region of Hail in north-western Saudi Arabia, and was later arrested after being spotted by workers at the store. When he was tested for Coronavirus, he was found positive. This came when the whole world is struggling to get over the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, and his disastrous act can spread the infection among the public.

The person has been identified as a foreign national residing Baljurashi city in Saudi Arabia. He is being interrogated and the motive behind the detrimental act is not clear till now. After the incident came to light, the authorities asked everyone who had visited that store to hospital urgently to get themselves tested. The authorities are also screening the CCTV footage in the area to identify any other places he may have infected.

Notably, his act is considered a major crime in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The online portal of newspaper Ajel of Saudi Arabia said, “This behavior is religiously and legally condemned. It is regarded as imparting corruption by deliberately seeking to spread the coronavirus epidemic among members of society and stirring panic among them”.

Saudi officials explained that the offender will be facing charges that can go as far as the death penalty, as his actions can be considered a kind of first-degree murder. “He was clearly aware of the fever and the cough he was suffering from at that time and his action was only aimed at killing other people,” the officials said.

The Saudi Arabia authorities have reported two deaths from the novel coronavirus and a total of 900 confirmed cases in the country. The Country imposed a nationwide curfew on Monday. Till Thursday, the country’s thirteen regions were under curfew. Meanwhile, the curfew will start four hours earlier at 3 pm in the cities of Riyadh, Mecca and Medina that are the major cities of Saudi Arabia.

