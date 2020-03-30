The central and state governments are working hard to ensure that no one is deprived of basic essentials amidst the lockdown owing to Chinese coronavirus. The authorities have set up helpline numbers where those in need could reach out in time of emergency. And while these numbers are to be used only in times of emergencies, some thought of having a bit of fun. You see, an idle mind is devil’s workshop.

A prank caller called up Rampur District Magistrate’s helpline number and requested for four samosas. And while foodies may agree that samosa craving is indeed an emergency, the administration wasn’t too pleased. You see, they are working overtime to ensure the poorest are not left hungry and helpless.

Rampur DEO took to Twitter to inform how the administration dealt with the prank call amidst coronavirus emergency.

While the youth was let off with a warning for calling up the control room for non-emergency request, he was asked to clean a drain as part of social service.