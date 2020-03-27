A man in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon was arrested by the police for defying curfew orders. He was reportedly shooting a video of himself riding a bike during the lockdown.

Maharashtra: A man was taken into custody by Police yesterday in Jalgaon's Azad Nagar, after he shot a video of himself riding a motorcycle during the curfew imposed in the state in the wake of #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/8681kz9gSr — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2020

The man’s video had gone viral on social media where he was seen riding a bike without a helmet, shooting the video with one hand while a child, the man’s son as per the video, was seen riding pillion, holding a bunch of bananas.

In a video uploaded by popular Twitter handle ‘Political Kida’, the man is seen saying, “See the whole world is under lockdown but father and son are roaming free, without any worries. We are out to buy bananas and we are roaming around the town. We have nothing to be afraid of. We are fearless because my name is Kala Dada”

Watch till the end. 🤣✌️🤣 pic.twitter.com/nGfO02dXp3 — Ansu PHP (@AnsuPHP) March 27, 2020

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Later, in another video, the man is seen inside a police station, holding his ears while police personnel are present around him. The man is saying, “I committed a big mistake. I should not have done it. I realised my mistake now. I will never do such a thing again. I am thankful to the police personnel, who are on duty 24 hours.”

Pictures and videos of people wilfully defying lockdown orders issued in the wake of coronavirus and in several cases, abusing, attacking police personnel when stopped, are doing rounds in social media. Recently, a Kolkata girl was seen abusing, and spitting on a policeman when her car was stopped. On Wednesday, two miscreants in Sanjay Nagar, Bangalore, were arrested for assaulting police personnel and hurling stones at them when their bike was stopped.

It is notable here that Maharashtra tops the list of states in India with the over 130 confirmed cases and 4 deaths.