Tuesday, April 7, 2020
BJP woman panchayat candidate and her husband brutally killed in West Bengal, ‘political killings continue’, says party

The world may be busy fighting Corona but political killings are still continuing in West Bengal", tweeted BJP Bengal.

Shakuntala Haldar, a BJP candidate for panchayat polls and her husband Chandra Haldar were brutally murdered in Kultali, West Bengal (courtesy: Twitter)
A BJP woman Panchayat candidate Shakuntala Haldar and her husband Chandra Halder were found dead in Kankasa village of Kultali, West Bengal, on April 6, under mysterious conditions. According to reports while Shakuntala Halder was found lying dead on the bed in her house, her husband was found hanging from a mango tree in the backyard of the house.

BJP West Bengal took to Twitter today to reveal that the couple was brutally murdered in West Bengal. “Shakuntala Haldar, a BJP candidate for panchayat polls and her husband Chandra Haldar were brutally murdered in Kultali, West Bengal. The world may be busy fighting Corona but political killings are still continuing in West Bengal”, tweeted BJP Bengal.

The West Bengal police have started probing the incident as the dead bodies have been sent for postmortem.

On Tuesday morning, the locals saw the body of Chandra Haldhar hanging on a mango tree in the backyard of the house. Then the neighbours went to the house and saw that his wife Shakuntala was lying on the bed. Villagers reported the incident to the police station.

Some people are of the view that the couple committed suicide, however, there are many who opined that there is a political reason behind this incident.

Though the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country, politically motivated attacks and murders in TMC ruled West Bengal continue unabated. Earlier this week, another BJP member was attacked in West Bengal by TMC workers over a local issue.

A doctor in West Bengal who had raised concerns on social media over the lack of PPE for medical staffers handling coronavirus cases in the state was allegedly targeted and victimised by the state administration and police.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee besides being criticised from playing politics over an issue as serious as this pandemic has also been in the middle of a controversy where she is being accused of mishandling the pandemic, hiding facts and figures in connection with the coronavirus cases.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that as of 12 pm on the 6th of April, there were only 61 active Coronavirus cases in West Bengal, of which 55 were from 7 families. However, as per the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare, there are currently 67 active cases excluding the 10 cured and 3 deaths.

