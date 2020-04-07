Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Home Opinions Australian Indian Institute's arm-chair activists ridicule India amidst Coronavirus lockdown: Why they are wrong
Editor's picksFeaturedGovernment and PolicyOpinions

Australian Indian Institute’s arm-chair activists ridicule India amidst Coronavirus lockdown: Why they are wrong

It is unfortunate that rather than taking note of all these efforts by multiple Indian agencies, central government, state governments, local bodies, NGOs and people at individual levels, Australia-India Institute published this article authored by arm-chair analysts who are far away from ground realities.

Vijay Chauthaiwale

Also Read

Vijay Chauthaiwale
In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Dept, Bharatiya Janata Party
Australian Indian Institute's arm-chair activists ridicule India amidst Coronavirus lockdown: Why they are wrong
India'a Lockdown to arrest Coronavirus (Credit: CNN)
1

Lately, the Australian Indian Institute has published an article where it has slated the pan- India lockdown announced by the Indian government to counter the further spread of Coronavirus. A futile attempt has been made to ridicule the relief measures announced by the Central and the State Governments of India. The article has stated that the food aid provide by the government to the informal sector “feels like a joke”. However, the article appears to be very narrow-sighted and biased as the ground realities have not been taken into account by the writers. 

Despite being the world’s second-most populous country, India has reported less number of cases as compared to other nations. The rapid action taken by the Indian Government is one of the prime reasons behind these ‘not so grim’ statistics. Both central and state governments have devised various relief schemes to ensure proper food and shelter facilities to the poor along with financial assistance.

Taking into consideration that the people who are part of the agricultural sector, low-income groups and unorganised sectors will be worst impacted by the lockdown, the Central Government announced Rs 1.7 lakh crore ($23 billion) financial package for them. The package also includes a 3 month free supply of food grains, pulses and cooking gas in order to support them from the economic vagaries. Furthermore, the Centre has front-loaded an advance instalment of Rs. 2000 which would be benefitting over 8.7 crore farmers.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Read: Modi govt announces a Rs 1.70 lakh crore welfare scheme for poor during Coronarvirus lockdown: Here are the 12 announcements made

In addition to the Centre’s endeavours, the State leaderships have also shown exemplary efforts to negate the detrimental effect of the ongoing health crisis. The Uttar Pradesh government is not just providing Rs 1000 to the poor and the daily wage labourers but has made arrangements to provide one moth stock of food grains for free. The people who do not fall in any of the state schemes and their livelihood have been affected due to the pandemic will also be provided with food and money by the designated rural and urban authorities. Reusable masks will also be distributed to the poor for free by the government. The Delhi government has been feeding almost 4 lakh marginalized people in the Union Territory. Additionally, they have converted the government schools and stadiums into temporary shelter homes for the homeless and migrant workers. In Maharashtra, the government has set up relief camps to provide shelter and food to the homeless.

The real strength of India lies in its people. The world’s largest lockdown is conscientiously being followed by the majority of the people. They have not just shown commendable patience and cooperation but many individuals and voluntary organisations have come forward to help the nation overcome this health crisis. Delhi-headquartered ‘Goonj’ has initiated ‘Rahat Covid-19’ programme to ensure comprehensive family kits of essentials, including dry ration and personal care material to two lakh areas known for migration.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, in close coordination with State Governments and District Administration, has stepped in to provide relief by providing food to thousands of people across the country. It has begun its relief service by providing a meal or dry ration support to people in Rajasthan, Gujarat, NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Sewa Bharti is feeding 75,000 people of Delhi on a daily basis. The volunteers are also collaborating with temple trusts in the national capital where hundreds and thousands of meals are served each day. The Karma Foundation conducted a mega food distribution camp at Ahmadabad distributing approximately 42000 food packets to indigents. The foundation has also been feeding stray animals.

Read: As India fights Wuhan Coronavirus, here is a list of prominent Hindu Temples and religious leaders helping India through donations and welfare

It is pertinent to note that when the most of the world leaders are occupied in tackling the domestic problems, India has not only evacuated its citizens stranded in other affected countries but also has evacuated citizens of other countries. PM Modi became the first global leader to call for a collective international effort to combat the health crisis.

It cannot be denied that emergency situations demand stern measures. Undoubtedly, a mass lock down in any given circumstance will have an adverse effect on the lives of the common people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself acknowledged the hardships being faced the citizens and sought an apology for taking the ‘difficult decision’. He has been constantly interacting with the doctors and health workers from various parts of the country not just to take first-hand feedback but also to encourage and thank them for their selfless service towards the nation. Even in these stark times, the PM has been able to give a sense of national purpose to the people by bringing everyone together for ‘janta curfew’ and lightening diyas and candles.

Regardless of all the criticism at both domestic and international level, the Indian leadership is grading up its policies amidst all the resource constraints and population pressure. The government has also been successful to a great extent in providing reassurance to the people and keeping the panic at minimal. Innovation, community support and coordination at all levels of government along with the unity and determination of the people will soon pave the way for a corona free India.

It is unfortunate that rather than taking note of all these efforts by multiple Indian agencies  central government, state governments, local bodies, NGOs and people at individual levels, Australia-India Institute published this article authored by arm-chair analysts who are far away from ground realities.

(The article has been co-authored by Tanya Tyagi)

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

Vijay Chauthaiwale
In-Charge, Foreign Affairs Dept, Bharatiya Janata Party

Latest News

Opinions

Australian Indian Institute’s arm-chair activists ridicule India amidst Coronavirus lockdown: Why they are wrong

Vijay Chauthaiwale -
Australian Indian Institute published an article where it has slated the pan- India Coronavirus lockdown announced by the Indian government
Read more
News Reports

Covidiots: New Zealand Health Minister goes to beach for a walk with family violating social distancing guidelines, get demoted

OpIndia Staff -
New Zealand Health Minister demoted after he was found breaking social distancing and lockdown guidelines amidst coronavirus outbreak
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Pakistani doctors demanding protective equipment to fight coronavirus beaten, arrested by Imran Khan regime

OpIndia Staff -
The cops resorted to lathi-charge after a few doctors tried to enter the CM's residence.
Read more
News Reports

No one from Nizamuddin Markaz tested positive, it is conspiracy to kill Muslims: Assam MLA Aminul Islam arrested for spreading lies and communalising coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Assam's Dhing MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on Tuesday morning for lying and spreading fake news regarding Nizamuddin Markaz and coronavirus
Read more
Government and Policy

Coronavirus pandemic: India to relax blanket ban on hydroxychloroquine export, to allow limited export of the drug to certain ‘badly affected’ nations

OpIndia Staff -
The Indian MEA has stated that India will allow the export of hydroxychloroquine and paracetamol to some countries which are 'badly affected' with the coronavirus crisis. The MEA will decide on a case-to-case basis after domestic demands are met.
Read more
News Reports

Islamists attack doctor for questioning an ophthalmologist who continued to operate on patients after retuning from Tablighi Jamaat

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Idris Akbani, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, is the Head of Department at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad, Telangana.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif gets attacked by Islamists for lighting lamp on 5th April in solidarity for fight against coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists on social media weren't too happy with cricketer Mohammad Kaif for lighting lamp to thank healthcare workers, urged him to offer namaz instead.
Read more
News Reports

Nizamuddin Markaz of Tablighi Jamaat, hotspot of Wuhan Coronavirus, set to be demolished: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Only two floors of the Nizamuddin Markaz are authorised, therefore the rest 7 floors may be demolished
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Viral message on WhatsApp claiming Maulana Saad of Tablighi Jamaat donated to Rs 1 crore to PM’s Relief fund is fake, here is how

OpIndia Staff -
An image of Irish newspaper News Letter was used to create the fake news claiming Maulana Saad donated 1 crore to govt of India
Read more
News Reports

Radical Maulvi Abbas Siddiqui claims he was quoted ‘out of context’ after begging Allah to send a virus to kill 50 crore Indians

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Maulvi Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui read his apology from a sheet of paper while remaining visually remorseless and unregretful about his contentious comments.
Read more
Government and Policy

Coordinated​ marketing cannot hide the Coronavirus mess being created in Maharashtra: Here are some facts

Editorial Desk -
From actors to neutral journalists, if one reads their tweets, it would appear that Maharashtra has already contained the Coronavirus threat
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

217,777FansLike
275,153FollowersFollow
213,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com