Friday, April 17, 2020
‘I am not Zaira Wasim, won’t be intimidated because of your threats’: Babita Phogat lashes out after she gets threats for calling out Tablighi Jamaat

"I have fought for my country, I will not get bullied, I will keep fighting for my country and keep speaking the truth, I stand by what I said", Phogat said in the video.

OpIndia Staff

Wrestler Babita Phogat shares video, says she won't be intimidated by threats over her statement against Tablighi Jamaat
Wrestler Babita Phogat, image via starsunfolded
17

Commonwealth Games gold medalist wrestler Babita Phogat took to Twitter on Friday to address the social media trolls who have been hitting out at her, demanding that her Twitter account be suspended after she called the “Jamaatis” a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet.

Babita Phogat started her video message by saying that since she has posted a few tweets about Tablighi Jamaat people have been sending her improper and spiteful messages, abusing her on Facebook, Whatsapp and on Twitter. She said that she has also been receiving threat calls, but such trolls cannot intimidate her. Babita added that she has spoken the truth and she stands by what she has said about the Tablighi Jamaat. “Listen carefully and keep this in mind, I am not Zaira Wasim, I am Babita Phogat, I have fought for my country, I will not get bullied, I will keep fighting for my country and keep speaking the truth, I stand by what I said”, Phogat lashed out at all her trolls.

It becomes imperative to note here that Zaira Wasim is the Bollywood star who stirred up a storm in the film fraternity and ‘liberal’ world by announcing her ‘retirement’ from Bollywood because the film industry was ‘taking her away from Islam’. Earlier in 2017, Zaira was targeted by Islamic fundamentalists for acting in a “polluted” medium, acting against “religious norms” and bringing shame and disgrace to the entire community. Trolls had attacked her after she met with J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti.

Phogat furthers: “Isn’t it the truth that the Tablighi Jamaat is the super spreader of coronavirus? Don’t they still head the list of the total number of cases in India? Had it not been for them India would have contained the pandemic long ago and there wouldn’t have been the need to extend the lockdown. They are the trouble makers and people have to accept this, said the wrestler.

“People who are in a habit of turning away from listening to the truth and have a problem with me speaking the truth should either change their proneness and just accept me the way I am”, said the gold medalist, muffling the voice of her trolls.

The wrestler has been on the receiving end of vicious messages and hatred over social media ever since she called the “Jamaati” a bigger problem than coronavirus in India in a tweet. Taking to Twitter on April 15, Babita Phogat wrote in Hindi: “कोरोना वायरस भारत की दूसरे नंबर की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है। जाहिल जमाती अभी भी पहले नंबर पर बना हुआ है।” (Coronavirus is the second biggest problem in India, uncivilised Jamaati, however, are India’s number one problem right now).

Though Babita Phogat was merely stating facts, as the Tablighi Jamaat’s transgression has left the country in a complete mess, setting back India’s efforts to contain the pandemic, the prejudicial and bigoted Islamist trolls, as well as some so-called ‘secular-liberals’ on Twitter could not control their bitterness and started trolling the wrestler.

Phogat, unhinged by the netizens calling her out on her tweet, put out another tweet on Thursday, speaking out loud and clear in support for Rangoli Chandel, Kangana Ranaut’s sister, who was suspended by the microblogging website after she tweeted an angry tweet against ‘Mullahs’ who have been attacking the doctors, nurses and policemen amidst coronavirus outbreak.

The very next day, Babita Phogat became the top trending hashtag on Twitter in India as Islamists and the so-called liberal trolls on Twitter stormed at Babita Phogat for daring to take a righteous stand and started demanding that her account be suspended.

Congress ad girl Hasiba Amin also jumped at the opportunity to peddle the usual ‘Islamophobia’ narrative.

But however, disheartening it might be for the so-called liberals, rabid Islamists and Congress, it is a fact that the Tablighi Jamaat has clearly emerged as the sole reason for the surge in the coronavirus cases in the country.

The Tablighi Jamaat time bomb erupted across the country in the last week of March when around 200 people with Wuhan Coronavirus symptoms were admitted to various hospitals in Delhi from the Markaz Nizamuddin and surrounding places. Subsequently, the area around the Markaz Nizamuddin was cordoned off by the Delhi Police. Soon, cases began to erupt across the country with links to the Tablighi Jamaat and the country stood horrified as the magnitude of the Islamic Missionary organization’s transgressions became known. But even so, a significant section of the media and the political class is going out of its way to whitewash and hide the crimes of the Tablighi Jamaat.

OpIndia Staff
Babita Phogat tweet, Babita Phogat video, coronavirus Tablighi Jamaat

'I am not Zaira Wasim, won't be intimidated because of your threats': Babita Phogat lashes out after she gets threats for calling out Tablighi...

