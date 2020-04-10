A man from the Hindol village in Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district has been found coronavirus positive. Though the patient is the only Wuhan coronavirus positive case in the district so far, the area is worked up because of the patient’s suspicious behaviour.

As per a report in News18, the patient had returned from Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz event organised by the Tablighi Jamaat on March 20. However, he had hidden his travel history and has been actively socialising with people.

The man’s sample was found positive when the district administration was screening people with travel history to the Tablighi Jamaat event. As per the report, the man had hidden his travel history from the people he has been meeting. The locals say that though the man never smoked bidi, he was seen smoking the ‘Hukkah’ with many people in the recent days.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The man had also visited the houses of many of his acquaintances and had returned the money he owed them. In the recent days, the man has reportedly visited several families in 4 villages and has been in close contact with dozens, all the while hiding his travel history or links with the Tablighi Jamaat.

When the district administration started investigating the Tablighi Jamaatis who had returned to the district in recent weeks, the man was found. His samples were collected during a screening exercise and were later found positive.

By the time the man was found positive and the administration isolated him in a hospital, he had been in contact with dozens of people. Dr Pradeep Sharma, CMO of the district has stated that the administration has prepared the list of over 72 people who had been in direct contact with the man. 108 samples have been collected and sent for testing.

Looking at the travel history and the extent of socialising of the 1 coronavirus positive patient in Dadri, a 3 km area around the Hindol village has been turned into a red-zone and further 2 km area around the village has been marked as a buffer zone.

It is notable here that Haryana has 98 positive cases of coronavirus so far. 22 new cases were added on Monday itself, 18 of them were Tablighi Jamaatis. In Palwal district 89 Jamaatis were found, 26 of them were coronavirus positive.

In another interesting development, as per a report in Dainik Bhaskar, of the 14 coronavirus positive cases found in Nuh district, there are 6 Sri Lankan nationals, 1 South African, 1 Indonesian and 1 Thai national. 3 are from Kerala, and 1 is from Jammu and Kashmir. Only 1 person is a native of Nuh.

Of the total 98 coronavirus positive cases found in Haryana so far, 53 are from Tablighi Jamaat. Most of them have been reportedly found from Mosques.

It is notable here that the Tablighi Jamaat event in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin in March has been found to be India’s coronavirus super-spreader. Thousands of Tablighi Jamaatis have violated social distancing norms and have carried the virus to all over India, from Jammu and Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar islands. More than 25,000 Tablighi Jamaatis have been quarantined so far.

Of the 669 cases of coronavirus in Delhi, 426 are Tablighi Jamaatis. Of the 834 cases of the disease in Tamil Nadu, 763 are from the Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin.