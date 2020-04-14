Tuesday, April 14, 2020

1,925,384
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Full Coverage
1,925,384
Worldwide cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
119,718
Worldwide deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Coronavirus in India
India
10,453
Total cases
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
India
1,193
Recovered
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
India
358
Deaths
Updated on 14 April, 2020 11:02 AM
Updated:

Coronavirus: PM Modi changes his profile picture, now dons a homemade mask

PM Modi in his address to nation today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to fight Chinese coronavirus.

OpIndia Staff

Prime Minister Narendra Modi changes his Twitter profile picture
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed his profile picture on social media networks. He now wears a homemade mask to create awareness of wearing a mask to contain spread of coronavirus.

PM Modi changes his profile image

This was his earlier profile image.

Prime Minister Modi’s old profile image

Narendra Modi also changed his profile picture on other social media networks.

PM Modi Facebook profile picture
PM Modi in his address to nation today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to fight Chinese coronavirus. He also urged strict implementation of lockdown guidelines at least till 20th April. PM Modi also urged the citizens to wear a mask if they step out in times of emergency.

