Coronavirus: PM Modi changes his profile picture, now dons a homemade mask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed his profile picture on social media networks. He now wears a homemade mask to create awareness of wearing a mask to contain spread of coronavirus.

PM Modi in his address to nation today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to fight Chinese coronavirus. He also urged strict implementation of lockdown guidelines at least till 20th April. PM Modi also urged the citizens to wear a mask if they step out in times of emergency.