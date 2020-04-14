Coronavirus: PM Modi changes his profile picture, now dons a homemade mask

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today changed his profile picture on social media networks. He now wears a homemade mask to create awareness of wearing a mask to contain spread of coronavirus.
This was his earlier profile image.
Narendra Modi also changed his profile picture on other social media networks.
PM Modi in his address to nation today extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to fight Chinese coronavirus. He also urged strict implementation of lockdown guidelines at least till 20th April. PM Modi also urged the citizens to wear a mask if they step out in times of emergency.