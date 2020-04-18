Saturday, April 18, 2020
German channel peddles lies of Arundhati Roy hallucinating about a ‘Muslim genocide’ in India, “hides” responses that show the havoc wreaked by Muslims

OpIndia Staff

DW News comes to the rescue of Arundhati Roy by hiding tweets
3

On Friday, career propagandist Arundhati Roy chose international fora to peddle her propaganda against India. To fulfil her fantasies, the German media network – DW News provided her with a platform to spew venom against India and incite people at a time when the entire country is ravaged by Chinese pandemic coronavirus.

As usual, the so-called interview was nothing but lies and hatred against India and Modi government. Roy, whose opinion does not matter to anybody in the country anymore, utilised her time at DW network to propagate all sorts of propaganda and conspiracy theory of ‘Muslim genocide in the country.

Netizens were quick to spot her lies and fact-checked her on Twitter. However, DW news network, in a sheer act of cowardice, chose to hide comments made by social media users against Roy’s hallucinations.

Here are some of the tweets hidden by the DW News to further Roy’s false assertions on India:

A social media user named Ganesh J responded to Arundhati Roy’s rants by giving her evidence on how Muslim were pelting stones on ambulances and police to refute allegations that Muslims are being targetted in the country. However, Ganesh’s tweets were hidden from other social media users by DW News to further lies of Arundhati Roy.

Twitter has introduced a feature where the publisher of a tweet can “hide” responses that he does not want people to read. However, these responses are visible under a special button, which when clicked, shows all the responses that the author of the tweet has “hidden” from the public.

Interestingly, while DW News peddled the lies of Arundhati Roy, it hid responses that exposed the conduct of sections of Muslims and even Pakistan against its minorities.

Screenshot of Hidden Reply
In a similar case, Roshani Rustomji also put out a thread of events and evidence to expose claims of Arundhati Roy that Muslims were victim in the country. In a series of tweets, Roshani put out how Muslims in India are directly responsible for the spread of the virus.

DW News, again, hid her tweets as Roshani presented facts to uncover lies of Arundhati Roy.

Screenshot of Hidden Reply

Bharat Dharma, another social media user’s tweets were also hidden by DW News after he called Arundhati Roy as a vulture as she shared images of Arundhati Roy sharing stage with Kashmiri terrorist Yasin Malik.

Screenshot of Hidden Reply

She other tweets that were “hidden” by DW News in response to its video of Arundhati Roy:

There were other responses that were hidden in a different tweet as well where Arundhati Roy was slamming the Indian government for the ‘stigmatisation of Muslims’. Interestingly, DW News hid responses that pointed out how Pakistan was treating its minorities.

One response hidden was a tweet that plugged tweet of Pakistani Human Rights Activists that read, “Child for Sale!! In Sindh, Pakistan, a Hindu Sindhi is selling his child. He says they have no food or ration since 9 days. Buy me ration & food and take this child in return. #CAA ghalat hai??”.

In another, a response showing plight of a Sikh-Hindu woman murdered in Pakistan was also hidden by DW News.

Arundhati Roy’s hallucination of Muslim genocide in India

In an interview to DW News, self-proclaimed ‘intellectual’ Arundhati Roy not only made misleading assertions on India’s response to the Chinese epidemic crisis but also indulged in blatant fear-mongering by spewing false propaganda to discredit Modi government’s response to limit the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

However, OpIndia did a fact-check on several false claims made by Arundhati Roy, who used DW News network to peddle false propaganda to discredit Modi government’s response to limit the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

German channel peddles lies of Arundhati Roy hallucinating about a 'Muslim genocide' in India, "hides" responses that show the havoc wreaked by Muslims

