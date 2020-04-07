Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Andhra Pradesh: 4-year-old Hemanth donates his savings of ₹ 971 to fight coronavirus

Hemanth had saved the amount to buy a new bicycle.

OpIndia Staff

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
AP: 4-year-old Hemant donates his savings of ₹941 to fight Coronavirus
Hemant handing over his savings to Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Photo Credits: ANI)
In a heart-warming gesture, a 4-year-old kid name Hemanth had donated his savings of ₹941 to the Chief Minister’s relief fund at Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The boy, accompanied by his parents, handed over the money to the State Communications and Information Minister, Perni Venkatramaiah, at the YSRCP office in Tadepalli.

Hemanth had saved the amount to buy a new bicycle. Reportedly, the kid is fond of the State Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. He requested that the money be handed over to the Chief Minister to fight the Chinese coronavirus. Venkatramaiah promised him that he himself would hand over his donation to the CM Reddy. The Minister congratulated the boy for his sweet gesture at a time of a global humanitarian crisis and also assured that he would buy a bicycle for Hemant.

On Friday, the Andhra Pradesh government had confirmed the state’s first death due to the Novel Coronavirus. The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department revealed that patient, Sk Subhani, a 55-year-old resident of Vijayawada, breathed his last in the Government General Hospital on March 30.

The government has traced the deceased’s connection with the Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area. Subhani’s son had attended the Banglewali Markaz congregation in Delhi and returned to Vijayawada on March 17. Later he tested positive for Coronavirus. The doctors have established that the deceased caught the virus from his son. Andhra Pradesh had reported a total of 226 live cases as of March 6.

