The police have arrested four youths in Panchkula, Haryana for an attack on a team of ASHA and Anganwadi workers who were conducting a survey in the colony on Wednesday to find out the poor and elderly whose life has been affected due to the lockdown. According to the reports, a Muslim mob of nine miscreants had attacked a police party and ASHA workers at Indira Colony in the city where they had gone for a health checkup on Thursday.

Sub-inspector Jagdish Singh, in-charge of Sector 16 police post said that the police team, including a woman police official and ASHA workers, had gone for a routine medical check-up at Indira Colony. While conducting the survey, a few persons in the colony started arguing with ASHA workers on duty.

When police intervened, the mob engaged in heated arguments with them and all of a sudden held the collar of police officials and attacked them.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The police arrested four of the nine persons while the remaining five fled from the spot. The youths have been identified as Javed, Nadeem, Isaq and Azad. They were produced in a local court, which sent them to 14 days in police custody.

They accused have been booked under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several person with same intention) of the IPC at Sector 14 police station.

Read: Here are 15 incidents in the past two weeks where Muslim mobs attacked health workers and police personnel trying to control Coronavirus spread

There have been concerted attacks against healthcare workers, policemen by Muslim mobs, who are risking their lives to limit the spread of the Chinese epidemic. We had reported regarding the series of attacks unleashed against frontline health workers by Muslim mobs during the coronavirus epidemic.

From attacking medical teams, policemen who were searching for Tablighi members who had attended the religious congregation to check them for possible infection, to spiting on doctors at Isolation centres, to roaming naked in their ward and making lewd gestures for female staff, the Muslim mobs have been displaying extreme crassness.