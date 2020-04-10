Residents of Hindpiri in Ranchi have reportedly spit on sanitation workers who are trying to disinfect the area after numerous cases of the Wuhan Coronavirus was reported there. People are standing atop their roofs and spitting on the enforcement team which is disinfecting the region. The workers registered a complaint regarding the same with the Deputy Municipal Commissioner regarding the same.

The members of the Enforcement Team told the authorities that they shall not sanitize the region if the people in the area continue to spit on them. The authorities, meanwhile, have issued directions that FIR be registered against such people. On the 4th of April, the councilor from ward number 22 Mohammed Aslam had fought with Mukesh Umar, who was working as part of the team to sanitize the area. Even then, the workers had refused to work in the area due to it.

As per reports, some people spat on 10 rupees notes and threw them at the sanitation workers. Enforcement officer Rajesh Gupta then proceeded to return after abandoning the work. Given the incident of fighting with the councilor, the workers had been sent at Hindpiri after a lot of coaxing. Now, they are again refusing to go sanitize the area under any circumstances. Some have even threatened to start an agitation. However, the Deputy Municipal Commissioner told them that it is improper to agitate in the midst of a crisis. He has assured that adequate action will be taken against the miscreants.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Meanwhile, the Hindpiri locality had been sealed off by authorities for 72 hours, the authorities announced on Thursday after it emerged as a hotspot for the Wuhan Coronavirus. Five cases have been detected from the locality and seventy FIRs have been registered thus far against violators of the lockdown.