Thursday, April 30, 2020
Home News Reports Hyderabad: Legal organisation writes to Union Home Ministry, alerts about Christian NGO's alleged FCRA...
News Reports
Updated:

Hyderabad: Legal organisation writes to Union Home Ministry, alerts about Christian NGO’s alleged FCRA violations and evangelist activities

The complaint alleged that the Andhra based NGO Harvest India claims to be a charitable organization but seeks funds for missionary activities including 'crusades, pastors-support, Bible college support', and church planting support.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Hyderabad organisation complaints to Union Home Ministry against an Andhra Christian NGO's alleged FCRA violations
Representational image Picture courtesy: ABC
49

A legal NGO based in Hyderabad has urged the Union Home Ministry to launch an investigation against a so-called charitable non-governmental organization ‘Harvest India’ for various alleged violations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The Legal Rights Protection Forum(LRPF) has alleged that Harvest India that is known as a charitable NGO has received funds from abroad and utilized them to train Christian religious preachers, as per a report in Swarajya.

AS Santosh, the President of LRPF had filed a complaint that a huge amount has been received as donations from abroad were later used to create fixed assets by Harvest India.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

AS Santosh claimed that a huge church was constructed by the Christian NGO and has questioned about the source of funding. The complaint alleged that the Andhra based NGO Harvest India claims to be a charitable organization but seeks funds for missionary activities including ‘crusades, pastors-support, Bible college support’, and church planting support.

As per the Swarajya report, Harvest India in its Instagram posts had posted to raise funds for pastors and bible college students. The web page also used for raising funds for monthly sponsorship of pastors and Bible school students.

LRPF stated that the amount received under the head was not reflected in the filed returns. The legal body also alleged that the Chief functionary of the said NGO Suresh Kumar has also been making false allegations against the government and the Prime Minister.

The complaint further stated that Harvest India’s Suresh Kumar has been making derogatory comments on idol worship and Hindu Gods, besides indulging in hate speeches. AS Santosh also alleged that schedule castes were being lured into conversions through false allegations and promise of better opportunities.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

AS Santosh added while attaching a proof that the foreigners who visited Harvest India had also been indulged in misuse of travel visas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsforeign money, foreign funding, Hyderabad church

Latest News

News Reports

Punjab: Miffed over being forced to attend tuition classes, 5-year-old boy complains to DSP, takes police to tutor’s house

OpIndia Staff -
The DSP stated that the parents and the teacher have all been warned and they won't be sending the children to the tuition classes during lockdown anymore.
Read more
Entertainment

Ramayan becomes highest viewed entertainment program globally, created world record of 77 million viewers in one single day

OpIndia Staff -
The popular television show 'Ramayan' based on Valmiki's Epic Ramayana has become the highest viewed entertainment program globally.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Legal organisation writes to Union Home Ministry, alerts about Christian NGO’s alleged FCRA violations and evangelist activities

OpIndia Staff -
LRPF has alleged that harvest India calls itself a charitable NGO but seeks funds in the name of missionary activities.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact check: The viral video of Rishi Kapoor blessing his fan in hospital is not his ‘last message’. Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, a video of him listening to a song in a hospital has gone viral. The video is widely reported to be the 'last video message' by Kapoor shot last night, hours before his demise.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal government revokes the requirement of prior approval from govt committee before Coronavirus testing and treatment

OpIndia Staff -
Before this prior approval of a govt committee was required for any coronavirus test and treatment, & cause of death also determined by the committee
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Film actor Irrfan Khan dies at 54

OpIndia Staff -
Irfan Khan was rushed to Kokilaben Ambani hospital on Tuesday following colon infection where he breathed his last.
Read more
News Reports

Comic artist wishes death on Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar while mourning actor Irrfan Khan’s demise

OpIndia Staff -
"Take back Akshay Kumar and give us Irrfan Khan back", wrote Rachita Taneja who deactivated her account a little later after tweet
Read more
News Reports

Islamists celebrate the untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan, calls it ultimate punishment in Ramzan for his progressive views

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan faces the ire of radical Islamists on social media after his untimely death for his progressive thinking
Read more
News Reports

Irrfan Khan’s Islam: Read how the seasoned actor believed that faith is about introspection, criticised practices of killing goats for ‘Qurbani’

OpIndia Staff -
In 2016, Irrfan Khan had to face the anger or Islamic fundamentalists for questioning the practice of killing goats for Bakrid.
Read more
News Reports

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor dies

OpIndia Staff -
Rishi Kapoor was admitted to H N Reliance hospital on Wednesday where he breathed his last.
Read more

Connect with us

222,066FansLike
310,087FollowersFollow
227,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com