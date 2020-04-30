A legal NGO based in Hyderabad has urged the Union Home Ministry to launch an investigation against a so-called charitable non-governmental organization ‘Harvest India’ for various alleged violations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.

The Legal Rights Protection Forum(LRPF) has alleged that Harvest India that is known as a charitable NGO has received funds from abroad and utilized them to train Christian religious preachers, as per a report in Swarajya.

AS Santosh, the President of LRPF had filed a complaint that a huge amount has been received as donations from abroad were later used to create fixed assets by Harvest India.

AS Santosh claimed that a huge church was constructed by the Christian NGO and has questioned about the source of funding. The complaint alleged that the Andhra based NGO Harvest India claims to be a charitable organization but seeks funds for missionary activities including ‘crusades, pastors-support, Bible college support’, and church planting support.

As per the Swarajya report, Harvest India in its Instagram posts had posted to raise funds for pastors and bible college students. The web page also used for raising funds for monthly sponsorship of pastors and Bible school students.

LRPF stated that the amount received under the head was not reflected in the filed returns. The legal body also alleged that the Chief functionary of the said NGO Suresh Kumar has also been making false allegations against the government and the Prime Minister.

The complaint further stated that Harvest India’s Suresh Kumar has been making derogatory comments on idol worship and Hindu Gods, besides indulging in hate speeches. AS Santosh also alleged that schedule castes were being lured into conversions through false allegations and promise of better opportunities.

AS Santosh added while attaching a proof that the foreigners who visited Harvest India had also been indulged in misuse of travel visas.