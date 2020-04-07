Hyderabad YouTuber Shahrukh Adnan has denied that he put out the hate message after the Prayagraj murder where a man was shot dead in Prayagraj over remarks made against the Tablighi Jamaat’s role in spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus. On Tuesday, social media posts where one ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ was seen the brutal murder.

Viral social media post where one ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ was celebrating the Prayagraj murder

‘Shahrukh Adnan’s Facebook profile screenshot which went viral.

However, after the screenshot went viral, a Twitter account which allegedly belonged to the YouTuber also changed the handle, casting aspersions. In the post, ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ warns the ‘Bhakts’ of consequences if they speak up against Tablighi Jamaat. When OpIndia searched for the Facebook ID from which above comment was allegedly made, we found that it does not exist. Hence, it may have been either deleted or deactivated.

We searched for him on other social media platforms and came across a Twitter profile which was deleted.

Shahrukh Adnan’s Twitter Account ‘does not exist’

However, another Twitter handle identifying himself as ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ also regularly shares the YouTube videos of the Hyderabad vlogger.

‘Zaalim Aadmi’ identifying himself as Shahrukh Adnan tagging ‘Shahrukhkadnan’ in tweet, which got deactivated on Tuesday.

As can be seen, as back as 2016, the ID @shahkrukhkadnan, which was ‘deactivated’ on Tuesday after the social media post went viral, was identifying himself as the YouTuber. This made many wonder on social media if the account was deactivated after the post of Facebook user identifying himself as ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ went viral.

In the incident to which ‘Shahrukh Adnan’ was referring to, a 30-year-old man named Lotan Nishad was shot dead by one Mohammed Sona in the Bakshi Moda area in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh for accusing the Islamic Missionary Movement, Tablighi Jamaat, of endangering the lives of other people. Nishad was shot while he sitting at a tea shop, and he died on the spot. Lotan Nishad was sitting at a tea shop in the village at around 9.30 am. While reading the morning newspaper, he got into a verbal confrontation, over the role of Tablighi Jamaat in transmitting the Wuhan Coronavirus, with some people sitting there. Mohammad Sona, who was present there, began assaulting the victim. After sometime Sona brought a gun and fired at him from close range. Nishad fell on the ground and started bleeding.

The above Facebook profile, which now stands deleted, did not stop with the initial remarks he made in connection with the murder of the man at Prayagraj. He wrote in the comments section that ‘Bhakts’ were not even safe in Uttar Pradesh, then they should wonder what will happen to them in Hyderabad, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam. The places he mentioned have a significant Muslim population and religious persecution of Hindus is quite prevalent.

‘Shahrukh Adnan’ threatening others.

However, now the YouTuber Shahrukh Adnan has now claimed that this is not his profile and that someone else has created it to malign him. He has also claimed that he has asked Hyderabad police to look into it.