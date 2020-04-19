A 30-year-old pregnant woman named Rizwana Khatun has alleged that she gave birth to a stillborn baby because she was forced to clean her blood that had spilt on the floor of a government hospital in Jharkhand. In a letter written to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Sunday, the women alleged that she was accused of spreading the Wuhan Coronavirus by the hospital staff and was forced to clean the blood on the floor at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital hospital in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand.

In the letter, Rizwana claimed that she was abused for being a Muslim and was beaten with slippers when she failed to clean up her blood. She also alleged that had she was given medical assistance on time, her child would have survived. Rizwana Khatun wrote that as it took her considerable time to clean the floor, she could not get medical care on time, resulting in the miscarriage of her child.

As she was in intense pain due to the cleaning job and also assault by medical staff, she immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctors told that the child was dead, she informed. The woman has requested the CM to take appropriate action against the culprits so that such incidents are not repeated in future.

Inquiry ordered by Jharkhand govt

The Jharkhand Chief Secretary Sukhdev Singh informed that an inquiry was initiated into the case. The cops have also taken cognisance of the matter. Jamshedpur Deputy Commissioner has ordered a probe into the incident by forming a team asking it to submit a report within 48 hours.

“A three-member team comprising Deputy Superintendent of MGM, Senior Magistrate of District Administration and Officer in Charge of concerned Police Station, asking them to investigate the matter and report within 48 hours,” said the Deputy Commissioner. The Deputy Commissioner informed that the team was formed immediately after the letter was received on Sunday evening.