Friday, April 24, 2020
Home News Reports Doctors write letter flagging mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis in West Bengal, TMC MP ...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Doctors write letter flagging mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis in West Bengal, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says ‘you don’t even pay taxes’

"You choose to live practise pay taxes elsewhere. Suggest you get down to work in your adopted countries", taunted TMC leader Mohua Moitra

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
21

TMC leader Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to ridicule doctors who wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee raising concerns on the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal. The TMC leader, impolitely, brushes aside their concerns by saying: “11 of 14 NRI docs writing to WB CM in US, 2 in UK & 1 in Ger. W/due respect you choose to live practise pay taxes elsewhere… Suggest you get down to work in yr adopted countries!

Along with the suppression of facts and fudging of data, the West Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee has been receiving flak, from all quarters, for its lack of seriousness in efforts against coronavirus. Despite umpteen proofs, the government of West Bengal have been in denial mode. And now, the party loyalists have come out in the open to sneer those who are critiquing or daring to flag the state’s mismanagement of the outbreak.

Non-resident Bengali doctors write to Mamata Banerjee

With reference to six reports published by various media houses flagging the negligence of West Bengal government in handling the ongoing pandemic, the medical staff who introduced themselves as, a group of non-resident Bengali physician, health scientists and healthcare providers born, raised and educated in the state of West Bengal, almost all having families residing in the state, wrote a joint letter to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on April 22. In the letter, they spoke about two specific issues which were concerning them. Firstly, gross under-testing in West Bengal and secondly, misreporting of the data on the cause of death in COVID-19 patients.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

The doctors referring to a Reuters report in the New York Times dated April 14, 2020, had pointed out that with a population of more than 90 million, West Bengal has just done 33.7 tests per million compared to a national average of 156.9 per million. Then it reminded the CM that there was evidence that the mortality data in COVID-19 patients emerging from West Bengal are misreported or not fully reported. It revealed that the Coronavirus deaths in the state were being misclassified on the death certificates as deaths due to a comorbid condition or organ failure. The doctor further said that the current mortality data in Coronavirus patients in West Bengal is unreliable and accused the government of fudging the data.

It may be noted that an audit committee formed by the state govt today concluded that out of 57 deaths of coronavirus positive patients, only 18 were due to COVID-19, and the rest 39 were due to co-morbid conditions and they can’t be attributed to the Chinese virus.

Bengal’s 8 healthcare professionals associations flagged similar issues

Eight healthcare professionals associations in Bengal, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA), have also written to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding more transparency on detection, treatment and deaths of coronavirus positive patients in the state.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

In a joint letter written to Banerjee, the eight medical bodies asked the govt to share “real-time, transparent data of COVID-19” in Bengal and daily medical bulletins of all healthcare workers under treatment.

The doctors demanded that the government ensure safety and security of frontline workers and also follow ICMR guidelines  regarding issuing death certificates and suggested that committees set up by the state government to combat the pandemic ought to include epidemiologists, virologists and public health experts.

These letters come at a time when there has been massive criticism against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for lack of seriousness in efforts against coronavirus. There have been allegations that state government has been fudging numbers to show less number of cases in West Bengal.

West Bengal sitting on a “time-bomb”: Health experts

The suppression of facts and fudging of data has become a major worry for authorities and health experts in West Bengal, which has now snowballed into a huge controversy between the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and health-care experts.

The health-care experts believe that the situation in Bengal is very grave as the Mamata Banerjee-led government has not been giving real data to assess the actual seriousness of the pandemic. From threats to doctors for whistleblowing against the state government against lack of facilities to allegations of state government illegally disposing of dead bodies, there have been serious allegations against the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

Palghar lynching case: Mumbai based lawyer moves Bombay High Court seeking the transfer of the case to NIA from CID

OpIndia Staff -
The petitioner says CID will not able to probe the Palghar lynching case fairly due to involvement of police, so it should be handed over to NIA
Read more
News Reports

Jharkhand: Corpse of deceased dumped in river, recovered later and buried properly under police supervision

OpIndia Staff -
The corpse of a 60-year old leprosy infected woman was dumped in the Subernarekha river at Baharagora in Jharkhand by her family.
Read more
News Reports

Bangladesh refuses to accept Rohingya Muslims stranded at the sea, Foreign Minister says not a single Rohingya will be allowed to enter

OpIndia Staff -
Bangladesh Foreign minister said that they have no room to shelter any foreign people or Rohingya refugees
Read more
News Reports

Prayagraj: Professor who concealed his visit to Markaz Nizamuddin from authorities suspended by Vice Chancellor of Allahabad University

K Bhattacharjee -
The professor will be permitted subsistence allowance as per the applicable rules of the Allahabad University and Financial Rules of GOI.
Read more
News Reports

Doctors write letter flagging mismanagement of Coronavirus crisis in West Bengal, TMC MP Mahua Moitra says ‘you don’t even pay taxes’

OpIndia Staff -
Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to ridicule doctors who wrote to CM Mamata Banerjee raising concerns on the COVID-19 situation in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Only 18 among 57 deaths of Coronavirus positive patients are due to the virus, rest because of co-morbid conditions: West Bengal Audit Committee

OpIndia Staff -
WB Audit Committee concludes that 39 of 57 Coronavirus patients in the state died due to co-morbid conditions and not due to COVID=19
Read more

Recently Popular

Media

Arnab Goswami and wife attacked by two goons who have confessed being from Congress: Watch exclusive footage

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV's Arnab Goswami has been attacked by two goons in the wee hours of the night and they have confessed being from Congress
Read more
Media

Rahul Kanwal has claimed twice in a row that India Today beat Republic TV hollow in terms of viewership: Here is what BARC data...

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Kanwal first said that viewers are spending twice the time on India Today as they do on their competition's, and their 'competition' would mean channels like Times Now and Republic TV
Read more
News Reports

Congress party files complaints with police demanding FIR against Arnab Goswami in several states across the country

OpIndia Staff -
Arnab Goswami had questioned Sonia Gandhi's silence over Palghar mob lynching incident in Congress ruled Maharashtra
Read more
News Reports

Would Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent if Christian padres were killed? Arnab asks on news debate over Palghar mob-lynching of Sadhus

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami stated in his show that Sonia Gandhi will probably send a report to Italy about mob lynching of Hindu Sadhus in a state governed by her party and will be applauded for it.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Arun Borade and Prateek Mishra, Congress workers named in FIR in attack on Arnab Goswami

Nirwa Mehta -
Gowami and his wife filed a written complaint to the NM Joshi Marg Police station naming two individuals, Arun Dilip Borade and Prateek Kumar Shyam Sunder Mishra of Mumbai who had allegedly attacked the couple.
Read more

Connect with us

220,769FansLike
300,652FollowersFollow
223,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com