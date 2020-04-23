Thursday, April 23, 2020
Mumbai: Man arrested after delivery boy claims customer refused delivery because he was Muslim

The police booked Gajanan Chaturvedi under the Indian Penal Code section 295 (a) for committing a deliberate or malicious act with the intention of outraging Patel’s religious feelings and beliefs.

Mumbai delivery boy claims customer refused delivery because of his religion
A 32-year old man delivery boy has alleged that a 51-year old man refused to take delivery of goods delivered by him because he was Muslim. The customer has now been sent to judicial custody in Mumbai on Tuesday.

According to the reports, 51-year-old Gajanan Chaturvedi, a resident of Kashimira locality in Thane was arrested for allegedly refusing to take delivery from a Muslim person. The arrested person was produced before a Thane court and sent to judicial custody. 

The incident took place on Tuesday when the 32-year-old delivery man went to deliver groceries at Srushti Complex home of the Chaturvedi at Mira Road. Patel was required to deliver parcel outside the gate of the apartment complex. Just as he was about hand over the parcel, Chaturvedi refused to collect the order.

Mira Road incident

A part of the video has gone viral on social media where the delivery boy is asking the customer why is he refusing delivery. The man can be heard saying he had earlier informed he will not take delivery of goods. “Will you not take goods from Muslim?” The delivery boy recording the video asks. Man waves his hands and says no before walking away.

The delivery boy Patel finally registered a complaint at Kashimira police station on Tuesday. The police booked Gajanan Chaturvedi under the Indian Penal Code section 295 (a) for committing a deliberate or malicious act with the intention of outraging Patel’s religious feelings and beliefs.

Sanjay Hajare, senior inspector, Kashimira police station, said that the accused was found at the address where Patel was to deliver the groceries and identified as the man recorded in the video.

Mumbai: Man arrested after delivery boy claims customer refused delivery because he was Muslim

