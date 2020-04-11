Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has said that the relationship between China and the World Health Organization needs to be investigated. She made the comments during her appearance on Sean Hannity’s talk show on Fox News on Wednesday. She said that the relationship between China and WHO was a threat to the sovereignty of the United States of America.

The American people deserve answers from the World Health Organization. But this is more than just the WHO, it is about China and their determination of gaining influence in the world. pic.twitter.com/Z4pThlESko — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 9, 2020

“The United States does fund 22% of the World Health Organization,” Nikki Haley said. “But this is even bigger than the World Health Organization, this is about China’s influence into these multilateral organizations.” “This is what China does, they try and leverage and get influence. And what we’re seeing is the World Health Organization, once again, has fallen for it. And I can’t believe they’re going to go so far as lecture the president. I mean, if anything, we deserve to hold them accountable. We have the rights to answers. They need to be investigated,” she said.

Nikki Haley also noted that Taiwan had warned the WHO of human-to-human transmission but it was summarily ignored due to China’s influence. “Why did it take a whole month for the World Health Organization to respond? You want to know why that is? Because China has kept Taiwan from being a member of the World Health Organization,” she said.

The USA has been aggressive against China and the WHO over the Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic. Before Nikki Haley, US President Donald Trump called the WHO ‘China-centric‘ and withheld funds that the USA contributes to it. At the United Nations Security Council meet, the USA had called for an analysis of the origins of the virus, in an obvious dig at China.