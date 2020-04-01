Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan invites Pakistani youth to do a ‘jihad’ against coronavirus

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited Pakistani youth to join ‘jihad’ against coronavirus.

I want our youth to play their role in helping our fight against the COVID 19 by joining our Corona Tiger Force which will be organised to do jihad against the suffering caused by this pandemic — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that he wants the Pakistani youth to ‘play their role’ in helping the country’s fight against coronavirus by joining something called ‘Corona Tiger Force’. The Corona Tiger Force is organised to do ‘jihad’ against the ‘suffering caused by the pandemic’.

On Monday, Khan addressed the nation and said that while Pakistan is not rich like the US to fight the coronavirus, the country has its faith, Islam and that would help them sail through. In fact, Khan had also praised China, the country which unleashed Wuhan coronavirus on rest of the world, for tackling the deadly virus by ‘locking down 2 crore people’. Imran Khan had also informed his citizens that coronavirus is a threat only for the old and people who are already sick. There is no medical evidence to suggest this. “Of these, only 4-5% people need to be hospitalised. Remaining can be cured by self-quarantine,” Khan informed his citizens. Again, there is no medical evidence to back this claim.