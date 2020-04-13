At a time when the healthcare workers are risking their lives to limit the spread of Wuhan coronavirus, doctors in Pakistan were seen dancing inside a hospital ward to perhaps lighten the mood.

The bizarre incidents of doctors dancing in front of patients have been all over the social media now. In the viral video, it can be seen doctors wearing some sort of protective suits and dancing in front of the patients. However, it is not sure whether the patients are tested positive for the coronavirus or are just in quarantine.

Former cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambir shared a video of such wild scenes in a Pakistani hospital, where doctors were enthusiastically dancing to a tune ‘Chitta Chola’, while patients rejoiced their dance moves.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Another video of doctors dancing inside a quarantine facility has also gone viral. The viral video is reportedly shot at one of the quarantine centres in Pakistan, where doctors are dancing with corona positive patients. Few patients also joined the doctors and the healthcare staff to shake their legs inside the health facility.

Scenes from quarentine center in Pakistan, where doctors are dancing with #COVIDー19 patients



Salute to Pakistani Doctors who are taking care of patients and enterntaining them as well#LockdownExtended

pic.twitter.com/bInkwpiHIs — YaSiF یَاسِفْ (@IamYasif) April 10, 2020

The global death toll due to the Chinese pandemic coronavirus has crossed 1,14,200-mark with more than 1.8 million people being tested positive for the Chinese virus.

On Sunday itself, Pakistan has reported 386 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number of the coronavirus positive patients in the country to 5,170. Fourteen people have died due to Chinese pandemic in the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the total number of dead to 86.