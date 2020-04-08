Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to review the current nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. PM Modi will be meeting all the chief ministers of the states and union territories around the country via video conferencing to discuss the future state of the restrictions across the nation. The 21 days of nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi is going to end on April 14, 2020.

According to the Times Now report, PM Modi will be seeking feedback from the various heads of the states and union territories over the prospect of lifting the restrictions. However, it adds that some basic restrictions will still remain in place and the meeting between the centre and the state will determine the scope, extent and relaxation of the lockdown restrictions in different parts of the country. While it is speculated that most urban and metro centres will continue to remain under lockdown after April 14, however, details around certain relaxations to be extended in the lockdown will be discussed between the Prime Minister and the chief ministers in their meeting scheduled on April 11.

After discussing the revised strategy for the lockdown with the state and UT chief ministers, PM Modi is also scheduled to have a follow-up meeting in the Prime Minister Office with all the government of India’s stakeholders on April 12. Following this meeting, PM Modi is expected to announce the future state of the national lockdown.

Earlier yesterday, The Union Health Ministry in its press briefing had said that the central government is in constant touch with the state governments and depending on the situation, the union will take a decision regarding extension of the lockdown.

The meeting scheduled to be held on April 11 assumes a particular significance since several states across India have demanded an extension of the nationwide lockdown in the view of the surging coronavirus cases. One of the ideas being mulled over is the partial opening of the districts which have remained unscathed to the COVID-19 onslaught. However, the final decision will be taken in the meeting of PM Modi with the chief ministers.